Maple Leafs nominate John Tavares for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Toronto Maple Leafs have nominated John Tavares for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Friday.

For his leadership on and off the ice 🫡



Johnny T has been nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy! pic.twitter.com/zl0fMZbWRP — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 10, 2026

The King Clancy Memorial Award is given to the player who represents leadership on and off the ice and has made a significant humanitarian contribution to the community. The award was first given out during the 1987-88 season and was given to Lanny McDonald. The winner of the award is decided by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. The nominee who finishes with the highest number of votes will receive a $25,000 donation to any charity of their choice. The winner will also have the opportunity to accept a grant of $20,000 from the NHL to their club.

John Tavares second King Clancy Memorial nomination

This will serve as the second time the Maple Leafs have nominated Tavares, with the first being during the 2021 COVID-19 season; however, Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators was awarded the trophy. If the Oakville native gets the honour of winning the award, it will be the second time in Maple Leafs history, as Curtis Joseph won the trophy during the 1999-2000 season.

Tavares has helped the community for a very long time, as he launched The John Tavares Foundation back in 2020. The foundation is committed to ensuring children across Canada have the necessary support and tools to actively participate in their communities and explore their inner passions. They have collaborated with grassroots organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to help provide food, activities, and essential resources to underprivileged families throughout Canada.

Tavares' leadership on the ice

From the on-ice perspective, Tavares has had another solid season, paving the way for young and upcoming players such as Easton Cowan. He has provided leadership beyond what management could ask for. Throughout the season, the Maple Leafs have been without captain Auston Matthews and star forward William Nylander due to injury, with Tavares having to step up during their absences. Tavares currently leads the Maple Leafs with 30 goals and is second on the team with 69 points, just three behind Nylander. This season will mark the eighth time he has surpassed 30 goals during his 17-year career.

Tavares is signed through the 2028-29 season, and left money on the table from other teams, taking a team-friendly $4.3 million average annual value deal. Tavares, in the summer, wanted to remain a Maple Leaf throughout the rest of his career and will continue to be a key contributor moving forward.