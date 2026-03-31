Maple Leafs’ next GM could already be inside the organization

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ decision to part ways with general manager Brad Treliving on Monday raises questions about who Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment will turn to as his replacement.

Maple Leafs Sport & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley will look to take his time when trying to find a replacement for the position; however, they must find the correct replacement a few weeks prior to the NHL Draft. Lucky for them, their next replacement should be right in front of their eyes.

Brandon Pridham has been with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization since 2014-15 as their assistant general manager, while playing a critical role in their success of qualifying for the playoffs nine straight seasons.

Brandon Pridham could be the perfect option for next Leafs GM

Pridham, over his 12-year tenure with the Maple Leafs, has worked with four different Maple Leafs general managers. Originally hired when Dave Nonis served the position, he remained with the organization alongside Lou Lamoriello, Kyle Dubas, and, most recently, Brad Treliving. Before his time with the Maple Leafs, he began his career in the NHL in 1999 as a coordinator in NHL Central Scouting, as well as Central Registry.

Pridham, throughout his time in Toronto, has been known for being the "salary cap specialist," he has constantly worked around the cap to help ice the best team possible despite throwing all their money towards the core four. Pridham, if awarded the general manager position, could prove to be a smooth and easy transition. The Toronto native has consistently found players that fit within the team and could provide true value around their star players. If considered for the position, we could see the Maple Leafs become a much more balanced team, rather than just looking to find the next big star.

Why the Maple Leafs should look internally

We have seen analytical general managers work in all sports, notably Billy Beane with the Oakland Athletics. While hockey isn't played on the computer and through math, having a general manager that understands the value of their contracts and allocating money into the correct positions can go along way for a team's long-term success. The Maple Leafs, over the past nine seasons, have struggled to score when it matters, as they haven't had much around their stars. Pridham can use his strengths to his advantage and push a new era in Maple Leafs hockey.

Instead of the Maple Leafs looking to find a big-name replacement, they should opt to look internally and make a safe, reliable choice heading into next season. The recent general managers have worked in the way many expected, and Pridham could be the best option to bring them to the promised land.