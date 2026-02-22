Maple Leafs’ new style of hockey might be saving their season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have spent most of the season searching for consistency. Injuries have left the team chasing a playoff spot rather than comfortably sitting in one, like years past. But heading into the final stretch of the season, there are signs the Leafs may finally be discovering what kind of team they need to be.

Toronto currently sits outside the playoff picture, trailing the Boston Bruins by 6 points for the final wild-card position. Every game heading down the stretch will have a playoff-type feel. The pressure has forced head coach Craig Berube to find new ways to win and work on his system with the lineup, which will need to be in full shape, as the season resumes on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have finally seen the emergence of secondary scoring. Players like Bobby McMann and Matias Maccelli have provided depth scoring, easing the offensive pressure of Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Earlier in the season, Toronto relied heavily on its stars to carry the offence, but if they want a chance coming down the stretch, they will need to present a far more balanced lineup.

Maccelli, in particular, has turned his season around after a difficult start that saw him spend time as a healthy scratch. Since being placed alongside Nylander and John Tavares, he has shown strong chemistry and playmaking ability, giving Toronto a legitimate second scoring line. That type of depth is something the Leafs have lacked throughout the season. Goaltending has also played a crucial role. Joseph Woll stepped up when the team was not playing at its best, especially with injuries affecting the net earlier in the season. His stability has allowed Toronto to stay competitive during a stretch when the playoffs seemed unachievable.

However, questions remain as the trade deadline approaches. Brad Treliving must decide whether their recent stretch shows a change in their game, or if it was just an unsustainable push. The Leafs have several pending free agents, as well as players that will gain the attention of contenders if they choose to become sellers. If the Maple Leafs have a bad two-game swing in Florida upcoming, it could signal the end of their season.

Toronto will need to find its identity, and find it quickly; time is running out if the Maple Leafs want to make a playoff push. The Leafs have time to save their season, but it will take a deeper and more responsible defensive style of hockey to climb back into a playoff spot.