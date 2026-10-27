Maple Leafs’ new Hometown Remix jersey has apparently leaked

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting a new look for the 2026-27 season as part of the "Hometown Remix" launch across the NHL, and the full design might have just leaked out.

While the full reveal is most likely going to be happening very soon, the teams haven't officially announced anything as of yet. All we know is from some vague cryptic messages that every team sent out last week. But an account on Twitter that goes by @The_JerseyNerds has apparently gotten ahold of the designs of 20 or so teams before they get to officially announce it. And thankfully, the Leafs are included.

They're beautiful.

Maple Leafs go vintage for Hometown Remix jersey

While other teams went with bright and bold (and neon) colours as part of this campaign, the Leafs decided to turn back the clock. With an off-white base and using the shape of the very first Maple Leafs logo -- that the team now has at centre ice -- with "Toronto" across the top, the new sweater is really bringing the century of being the Toronto Maple Leafs to 2026.

The Leafs go vintage white, the Capitals return to their Pre-Reebok roots, the Kings bring back the purple, and the Penguins go back to the double blue! pic.twitter.com/WbzYqoqkzA — Jersey Nerds (@The_JerseyNerds) October 27, 2026

They look clean and dirty at the same time. It might take some to really love them when they get on the ice, but it will be interesting to see how popular they are.

Are the Leafs going to go with vintage-looking gear as well? Bring some of the leather-esque gloves back to wear these? Or just some standard blue?

When are the Leafs going to be wearing the Hometown Remix jerseys?

The Maple Leafs are expected to wear the jersey during nine Remix Nights at Scotiabank Arena. The scheduled games are Nov. 7 against the Montreal Canadiens, Nov. 14 against the Edmonton Oilers, Nov. 19 against the Los Angeles Kings, Nov. 30 against the Philadelphia Flyers, Dec. 13 against the Anaheim Ducks, Dec. 19 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jan. 18 against the St. Louis Blues, Feb. 8 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Feb. 16 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The first scheduled appearance on Nov. 7 against Montreal should give the Maple Leafs one of the league’s most prominent stages to debut the new look. Until the team officially reveals the sweater, however, the leaked design and its reported colour scheme should be treated as unconfirmed