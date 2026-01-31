Maple Leafs need to think about shutting down Matthew Knies for the season

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2025-26 season has not gone to plan, to say the least. They have dealt with injuries all season and have looked terrible at times. The Leafs are currently riding a 6-game losing streak, which has been the longest since 2019. They have also fallen to 10 points out of the final wild card spot. Matthew Knies is a player who has had a lingering injury, and it may be time to shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Lingering injury throughout the season

Matthew Knies has noticeably been off all season, and there has been no question of his being in discomfort. He has been dealing with a lower-body injury for the entirety of the season. Knies has been labelled questionable to play at times and has missed an increasing number of practices due to maintenance as of late. Knies has clearly been dealing with something important, and it may be time to have a tough conversation with Knies and figure out if it's worth it for him to continue playing this season. If Knies takes the rest of the season off, it could lead to him being a healthy player for next season, something the Maple Leafs will desperately need.

The Arizona native signed a six-year extension with an AAV of $7.75M this past summer. In 51 games, Knies has produced 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points while posting a -12. These stats have improved from last season's; however, it seems Knies has another gear he is unable to use at the moment. Knies has bounced around the lineup this season, beginning the season with Auston Matthews, then moving to the third line, and now finding a home with John Tavares and Matias Maccelli, in William Nylander's injury absence.

Tough conversations that need to happen

The time to begin these conversations with Matthew Knies should start relatively soon. The Leafs are clearly not a good enough team to contend for the Stanley Cup, let alone make the playoffs. Holding Knies out for the remainder of the season can help the Leafs tank for a top-five pick, which could be their only first-round pick. It is highly unlikely the Leafs will start these conversations, but it is something they should consider moving forward.