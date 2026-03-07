Maple Leafs need to play these two young wingers in the top six

The Toronto Maple Leafs unfortunately didn't acquire any prospects at the NHL Trade Deadline this year, so they need to highlight their two of their youngest skilled wingers.

As much as we all think the world is ending because the Leafs are going to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017, they may have more skill than we think. Head coach Craig Berube has essentially taken the fun out of their best players and have turned them all into dump and chase defensive-first players.

It's not just a coinincidence that Auston Matthews is having two of his worst statistical seasons in his career under Berube. When Sheldon Keefe was in-charge, the Leafs played more free and they celebrated their ability to score. With Berube, Matthews looks way more like a Sekle Trophy winner than the multiple Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner we're used to.

Over the course of his career, Robertson hasn't been given the opportunity he deserves. Although his ice-time per game has gone up every year, he's only averaging 12:27 TOI this year. Maybe Berube doesn't trust his game defensively, but it's not like the Leafs can get any worse, as they're 31st in goals against this year.

As such, with hopes that they will lose every game the rest of the way, the Leafs need to give Robertson a chance in the top-six, especially now that Bobby McMann is gone. The team currently has Matias Maccelli slotted beside Auston Matthews and William Nylander on the first-line, but he's already been given a top-six role all year.

Berube may have sat him a few games, but when he's been in the line-up, Maccelli has played primarily on the second-line, as he's averaging 14:46 TOI, compared to Robertson's 12:27. You may not think that two minutes per game is a lot, but if you add that up for 82 gmaes, that's 164 more minutes where he can can score, which is 2.5 full games more.

Leafs need to play Cowan and Robertson down the stretch

Both Maccelli and Robertson are pending RFA's, so the team can re-sign both. However, they need to play Robertson 20 minutes per night the rest of the way and finally see what he's made of. If the 24 year old can show some chemistry on the top-line, then they may have a cheap forward to play beside Matthews and Nylander next year.

However, if it doesn't work out, then it's fine to finally let Robertson walk and trade his RFA rights in the summer.

As for Cowan, the team gave him an opportunity to play top-six minutes the last few games and that needs to continue for his development. Based on his skillset, he's projected to be a top-six winger anyway, so they need to play him those minutes now and give him the freedom to make mistakes and learn.

The Leafs don't need to win games down the stretch, but instead need to see what they have for next year. Cowan and Robertson can be two pillars for the future or two trade-chips in the offseason, so they need to figure out quickly what they have, instead of limiting them to the bottom-six like they have for most of the season.