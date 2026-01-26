Maple Leafs need to inquire about this forward to save the season

The St. Louis Blues have begun to consider moving on from their superstar Robert Thomas, as they are heading into a rebuild, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Elliotte Friedman mentioned during 32 Thoughts the Podcast that the Blues top center could be available but it has to be for a veyr high price.

"Robert Thomas, that’s an interesting one," he said. "I’ve spent a few days looking into that. He’s 26 years old, he’ll be 27 in July. What it sounds like, if the Blues really wanted to do this … you make them say there’s no way we can say no.”

Elliotte Friedman also mentioned during the podcast that the Blues are looking to acquire a younger forward within the range of 22 to 24 years old. Getting a trade done for Thomas will not be easy for anyone who attempts to bring him in; however, he would be worth the price that a team would pay, as it could push their lineup over the edge. The Blues also seem to be interested in acquiring a young prospect. The Maple Leafs have the opportunity to acquire a Toronto native to bolster their roster.

Leafs GM Brad Treliving looking to be aggressive

Brad Treliving has mentioned throughout the season that he is not looking to throw in the white towel and is attempting to make their team better, as the Leafs' management staff still believes they are in a position to win despite being on the outside looking in. This season, Thomas has produced 11 goals and 33 points, while rocking a -3.

Assets that can go the Blues way

Bringing Thomas to Toronto won't be easy for the Maple Leafs. The Leafs lack young prospects that they may be willing to move on from. Ben Danford is a player who shines above the rest, as he is the Maple Leafs' top prospect and is projected to become a solid top-four defenceman for the Maple Leafs.

Easton Cowan is another player that the Maple Leafs can attempt to move for Thomas. Whether that may not be the smartest move at this stage of the season, it would prove Treliving is confident in their roster and has a set cup window. Cowan is a player who fits exactly what the Blues are looking for. Cowan is a young forward with a ton of skill and speed who can play within your top six. Nicholas Robertson is another player who could be on the move as well.

Every team around the NHL should be inquiring about Robert Thomas, and the Maple Leafs should seriously try and pursue bringing him in to bolster the Leafs' top six. The Maple Leafs are a few moves away from becoming a top team in the NHL that can contend for the Stanley Cup. Teams and fans will be interested to see where Thomas ends up and the price the Blues demand.