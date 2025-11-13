Maple Leafs need to call up this defenseman from AHL for help

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a mediocre start to the season, and while they are scoring at a high rate, the puck is also finding it's way into the back of the net just as much, largely due to defensive mistakes and turnovers. Toronto has lost leads, and ultimately games largely due to their defensive mistakes, and will look to turn things around as the season continues.

The team now finds themselves on a losing streak, and few bright spots, especially on the defensive end. With Tanev injured still, the Leafs have been relying on their depth defenders to step up, in Benoit, Myers, and Mermis. Benoit, has made many glaring errors, while Myers and Mermis have been debatably worse, leading to multiple goals in the back of Toronto's net.

The main two issues with the defensive structure has been giving the puck away, and not effectively breaking the puck out of the defensive-end. These both relate to having players who are skilled puck movers. Going back to the offseason, this was one of the things Treliving mentioned wanting to address, but was unable to do so, ultimately bringing back the same defense core that finished the season in Toronto.

William Villeneuve could help move Leafs' blue line forward

The team has been struggling, and may force Treliving's hand, but what if help was as simple as Treliving giving one of his young defenders in the Marlies a chance, with a call-up. Insert William Villeneuve, a six-foot-two, right-shot defenseman has been with the Toronto Marlies full-time since 2022, and is just 23-years old.

For a team with an older defense core that hasn't been moving the puck quickly or effectively, Villeneuve could bring a much-needed element to the Leafs. With 40 points in 55 games last season and 8 points in the first 13 games of this season, he has been having success offensively at the AHL level. Villeneuve moves the puck well, and could help the team move the puck up the ice more efficiently, and if he proves his value at the NHL level and sticks around, he could become an option to shake up the second powerplay unit, as he has a solid shot from the point two, while distributing the puck effectively. And for those who have noticed Leafs players being injured with either no retribution or delayed retribution, Villeneuve has shown a willingness to scrap if he sees his teammates go down, although he is definitely not known for his fighting.

Ultimately, the start to the season has not gone well for Toronto, and now is the best time for them to give players a shot, especially when the depth defensemen seem to be underperforming. Villeneuve has put in work and improved quite a bit with the Marlies and is deserving of a shot in the NHL, and hopefully that is with the Leafs.