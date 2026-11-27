The Toronto Maple Leafs should be looking for more than a temporary fix as they attempt to rescue their season and one player might be able to do that.

They need players who can help them immediately, fit alongside their core for several years and change the personality of a group that has looked far too easy to play against. That is why Travis Konecny should be near the top of general manager John Chayka’s trade list.

The Philadelphia Flyers winger may not be the biggest name potentially available -- his name has popped up in trade rumours recently -- but few players fit Toronto’s needs as naturally.

He is a proven top-six winger who scores, competes, agitates opponents and refuses to disappear when games become physical. He could give the Maple Leafs some of the edge they have lacked without forcing them to sacrifice significant offensive production.

While his age isn't the best considering he's 29 years old, it would be an acquisition that would help rescue the next two seasons and prevent the Leafs from bottoming out. Since they don't have their next two first-round draft picks, the entire focus needs to be getting as many wins as possible and if Konecny is on the trade block, the Leafs need to call.

The 29-year-old has recorded 13 points in 17 games this season after producing 68 points in 77 games last year. Despite Philadelphia’s difficult start, his recent form has been especially encouraging, with seven points over his last five appearances.

Konecny has also spent his entire career playing for a team that has rarely surrounded him with high-end offensive talent. Putting him alongside Auston Matthews, John Tavares or Kirill Marchenko could allow him to produce without always needing to drive his line himself. He's been miscast for the Flyers as an offensive leader -- if he's put in a position to just be a complementary player and be an energy winger that can also score a point per game, that's an extremely valuable player to have.

Travis Konecny could become the perfect mentor for Easton Cowan

The trade would have benefits beyond Konecny’s own production.

Easton Cowan has the skill and competitiveness to become an important part of Toronto’s future, but his size means he must learn how to play aggressively without constantly putting himself in vulnerable positions. Few NHL players offer a better blueprint than Konecny.

Konecny is listed at 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, but he rarely plays like an undersized winger. He attacks the inside of the ice, battles around the net, irritates defenders and draws opponents into penalties and mistakes. He has learned how to weaponize his energy without allowing his size to define his ceiling.

That is exactly what Cowan needs to develop.

The lesson would not simply be to hit more often or start scrums after whistles. Konecny could show Cowan how to arrive first on the forecheck, protect himself along the boards and use timing to compete against larger defenders. He could also demonstrate how an undersized winger can maintain his aggression over an 84-game season rather than burning energy on low-value physical confrontations.

A future top six containing both players would give the Maple Leafs two relentless wingers at different stages of their careers. Konecny could set the standard now while Cowan gradually develops into a similar role.

Konecny could make William Nylander expendable

Acquiring Konecny would also give Toronto more flexibility to confront a far more controversial question: whether it is time to trade Nylander.

Nylander remains the more gifted offensive player. Konecny would not replace every element of his game, particularly Nylander’s elite puck-carrying ability and creativity in transition. But replacing Nylander’s roster spot with Konecny would allow the Maple Leafs to preserve top-six production while changing their roster construction.

The financial difference matters. Nylander carries an $11.5 million cap hit, while Konecny is signed at $8.75 million annually through 2032-33. That represents savings of $2.75 million per season -- it's not much but it could be the difference between Gavin McKenna signing a short-term bridge deal or a long-term deal in Toronto.

More importantly, a Nylander trade elsewhere could bring back the high-end defenseman Toronto has been searching for. Instead of trading premium futures to add another major contract, the Maple Leafs could use Nylander’s value to address the blue line while replacing him with a cheaper, more physical winger in Konecny.

That sequence would rebalance the roster:

1) Trade for Konecny to maintain a legitimate top-six option.

2) Move Nylander in a separate deal centred around a top-pair defenceman.

3) Use the $2.75 million difference to strengthen the team elsewhere.

4) Give Cowan a long-term mentor who plays the style Toronto needs him to develop.

That just looks like a team that is building out the roster the right way.

The plan would carry risk. Konecny is only a year younger than Nylander, and his contract runs through his age-35 season. He also possesses trade protection, so Philadelphia cannot simply send him wherever it receives the best offer. His physical style could become harder to sustain later in the deal.

Toronto would also need to avoid overpaying. The Flyers have no reason to give away a longtime leader under contract, especially when Konecny remains productive. The Maple Leafs should not offer Cowan, Gavin McKenna or another premium young piece merely to make the idea work.

But if Philadelphia is prepared to move Konecny as it refocuses around Matvei Michkov, Porter Martone and Denver Barkey, Chayka needs to make the call. Konecny could provide immediate offence, alter Toronto’s identity and help develop Cowan into the type of player the Maple Leafs need.

Most importantly, his arrival would give Toronto a credible way to move Nylander without leaving a massive hole in its top six. Konecny would not be a perfect one-for-one replacement, but he could be a cheaper and more stylistically useful one.