Maple Leafs must focus on this prospect down the stretch

With the Toronto Maple Leafs 2025-26 season coming to an end, the question surrounding the team no longer is how many games they can win, but rather the evaluation around players they want on their roster heading into next season.

Lack of oppourtunity in the Maple Leafs lineup

William Villeneuve has been up with the Maple Leafs roster multiple times throughout the season, but still hasn't gotten his chance within the lineup. Villeneuve, a 2020 fourth-round pick 122nd overall, has quietly developed into one of the more reliable defensemen in the Maple Leafs’ system. With the Maple Leafs prospect pool winding down over the past few seasons, he has remained as a top-valued piece in their farm system. At 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds, he has the physical tools teams look for on the blue line, combined with a strong hockey sense and puck-moving ability.

This season, the Maple Leafs have seen the biggest progression in his all-around game with the Toronto Marlies, consistently being their best blueliner. Villeneuve has led all Marlies defenders in points with 29, which includes three goals, after a career season of 40 points just one season ago. What separates the Quebec native from the rest of the Marlies blueline is his ability to play in all three zones. He has become a reliable contributor in the defensive zone, while adding offensive production, which is not something you see from many prospects around the NHL.

Maple Leafs must prioritize prospects over veterans

The QMJHL Saint John's Ice Dogs product has been waiting all season to make his debut with the Maple Leafs, and head coach Craig Berube needs to deliver this instead of opting to play veterans, especially at this point of the season. Players such as Philippe Myers and Troy Stecher have no value in the Maple Leafs lineup; they are, quite frankly, taking time away from other players who have deserved their opportunity. Over the course of the next four games to close out this disastrous season, time will tell if they finally give their prospects a chance to prove themselves heading into next season.