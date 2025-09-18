The Toronto Maple Leafs excelled at their defensive game in 2024-25. That statement may seem surprising, especially when considering that the Leafs haven’t always been considered a strong defensive team.

But there’s one trend the Maple Leafs need to continue this season. Last season, the Maple Leafs were second in the NHL with the least number of blown leads. Toronto lost a total of 11 leads all season long. Most importantly, only two of those blown leads came in the third period.

That’s a startling number considering just how much flak the Maple Leafs take for their perceived defensive shortcomings.

Beyond the numbers, the eye test proved it. Craig Berube’s influence rubbed off in such a way that the club played tight defense throughout the season. That strong defensive play guided the Leafs to a division title and a relatively strong playoff run, despite the disappointing outcome.

The Leafs’ transformation into a grinding blue-collar club will continue this season. The arrival of more rugged middle-six forwards will provide Toronto’s lineup with much-needed punch and grit.

These new members will do their best to help the Buds play a style more akin to what the Florida Panthers have done in recent seasons. In fact, the Leafs could resemble the Tampa Bay Lightning of about five years ago more than this year’s Panthers.

While the Leafs’ offensive numbers may dip this season, their defensive metrics should only improve. Add solid goaltending, and Toronto could be one of the toughest teams to play all season long.

Maple Leafs should completely shed former identity this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs offense may dip to their defense's benefit this season. | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

The Toronto Maple Leafs should completely shed their former identity this season. The second season under Craig Berube, coupled with Mitch Marner’s departure, should finalize the morphing of the club into Brad Treliving’s vision.

There was still some overlap from the Kyle Dubas-Sheldon Keefe era in last season’s Leafs. The signs were clear at the beginning of the season. The lazy third-period efforts, sloppy giveaways, and lackadaisical games against seemingly inferior teams faded following the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Leafs showed plenty of grit against tough teams down the stretch. Despite the no-shows in Games 5 and 7 against the Florida Panthers in the second round, the Leafs showed glimpses of the playoff team they could be.

That playoff team should be more consistently present this season. There will be very few excuses for the Buds to have bad games. The pressure to succeed is higher than ever. Even more importantly, the desire to win is there now, more than ever.

Lots of guys are playing for NHL jobs, Auston Matthews and John Tavares are playing for their legacies, while other key players want to simply win.

This added motivation could prove the difference between another run-of-the-mill season and a potential shot at a Stanley Cup.