Maple Leafs' most valuable forward is not someone fans would expect

John Tavares has had an up-and-down season with the Maple Leafs. He re-signed during the offseason on a very team-friendly deal at just $4.3M per season. This instantly became one of the most valued contracts in the NHL. For a player who had a strong 2024-25 season, racking up 74 points in 75 games, if Tavares could have a few more good years, this contract would age very nicely for the Maple Leafs. Tavares is trusted by and valued differently by the Maple Leafs management than he once was.

A tail of two different seasons

This season with the Maple Leafs was a tale of two different stories. Tavares got off to a hot start, being the driving force of the Maple Leafs' offence, being an over point per game player. Tavares' game took a dip in performance as he wasn't generating offence as Leafs fans are accustomed to. This slide in performance came during the Maple Leafs' major struggles, where every move was magnified. Over the past stretch of Maple Leafs hockey, Tavares has changed back into the player we saw at the beginning of the season and all of last year. In 46 games played this season, Tavares has registered 40 points. In his last nine contests, Tavares has had seven points for a player who is 35 years-old you can't ask for much more.

Tavares is seen as a different player than he once was. He is still able to generate offence and play at an elite level, but that is not the reason the Maple Leafs have kept Tavares past last season. Tavares brings veteran leadership down the lineup, which is valued by every team, no matter where you are in the standings. Under his current contract, it is a no-brainer to keep him on the roster.

His value to the Maple Leafs

He has fit well on the second line alongside William Nylander and Matias Maccelli. Maccelli has started to play well on that line, and this could be attributed to Tavares' recent play. Nylander will forever be the driving force of that line; however, Tavares does a great job winning faceoffs and providing depth scoring on the power play and in five-on-five. Tavares can remove pressure off the top players, and seemingly can play on any line in any situtation.