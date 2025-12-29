Maple Leafs miss out as scoring winger trade target lands in Pittsburgh

The Blue Jackets sent Chinakhov to the Penguins in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and forward Danton Heinen. Chinakhov had requested a trade last summer, but Columbus was never interested in moving the young winger without meaningful value coming back. General manager Don Waddell waited patiently until the right deal presented itself, one that balanced Chinakhov’s desire for a fresh start with the organization’s long-term interests.

Chinakhov's disappointing career in Columbus

Drafted 21st overall in 2020, Chinakhov entered the NHL as a high-upside winger with goal-scoring ability and size. He made his NHL debut during the 2021–22 season, producing 14 points in 62 games. While the production didn’t jump off the page, the skill set was evident, and many viewed him as a long-term top-six power forward.

Over the next few seasons, however, Chinakhov has struggled to take the next step. This year was especially difficult. He recorded just three goals and three assists in 27 games while averaging only 10:18 of ice time. His role diminished, and frustrations reportedly grew between him and head coach Dean Evason last season. Chinakhov made it clear he wanted out, and Columbus responded by limiting his opportunities as they searched for a trade partner.

Why Toronto may have missed big

The Maple Leafs were rumoured to be a team that would acquire Chinakhov, but a deal never came to life with Waddell. That decision may come back to haunt them. Toronto has struggled to generate consistent top-six offence this season outside of William Nylander, and Chinakhov would have represented a calculated gamble with real upside. Placing him alongside elite players like Auston Matthews or John Tavares could have reignited his development.

Chinakhov now gets a clean slate in Pittsburgh, where he can settle into a defined role and potentially grow into a reliable two-way power forward player, something that would have fit perfectly into Craig Berube’s system in Toronto. Given how his value dipped this season, the Leafs may have been able to acquire him at a reasonable cost.

Time will tell

It remains to be seen what kind of player Chinakhov becomes with the Penguins, but this is one move the Maple Leafs will likely monitor closely. Toronto currently sits two points out of a playoff spot with over half the season remaining. They return to action Tuesday night, hosting the New Jersey Devils, still searching for answers and possibly regretting a missed opportunity.