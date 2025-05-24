Maple Leafs might regret their trade deadline moves last season

Headed into the 2025 Trade Deadline, it was relatively clear that the Toronto Maple Leafs were headed back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs (for a ninth consecutive year). There may have been some uncertainty about their eventual position in the standings and who they'd draw in the First Round, but getting there wasn't really in doubt.



As such, the fan base steeled itself for a blockbuster move, which ultimately never happened. Some teams certainly loaded up, others stood fast, Toronto opted for a depth approach over high-end upgrades. Was it the right call? Or should we question this decision, with a view cloaked with the rose tint of hindsight?

The Toronto Maple Leafs did take some action at the Trade Deadline, but as ever, were working around cap constraints and put a greater focus on depth acquisitions to the roster, essentially buying into having capable high-end talents already, namely William Nylander, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Auston Matthews.

At the deadline, the Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly did attempt a swing for the fences, at least asking the question of Mitch Marner as to whether he'd waive his no-trade clause, in order to allow for an approach for Mikko Rantanen. Ultimately, the team settled for Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers and Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins - each meeting a positional depth need and at very sensible prices.

Bringing Brandon Carlo in gave a reliable defense partner for Morgan Rielly and solidified one of the better Leafs defensive groups in recent times, while Scott Laughton was the ideal option as a third-line center; a role he initially struggled with but eventually grew into once he built some chemistry with consistent linemates.

Contrasting this with teams remaining in the playoffs and the Leafs certainly adopted a slightly conservative approach. The Florida Panthers swung for the fences, adding Seth Jones and Brad Marchand to a group, already loaded with talent from their 2024 Stanley Cup win. Likewise, the Dallas Stars went big adding Mikko Rantanen.

Despite targeting depth rather than big-name additions, the Toronto Maple Leafs did give up a decent number of future assets, albeit with both additions at least not being single-season rentals and coming in at lowered cap costs. Roster players Conor Dewar and Connor Timmins, conditional 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and prospects Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin went out the door. While the Leafs were able to bring back some draft picks in return, they'll be looking for diamonds in the rough outside the first round the next few years.

Minten and Grebenkin hurt, especially given this was likely last-chance saloon with the current core group - moving forward, the team absolutely could have done with the future potential - certainly they could've done worse than having them fill some bottom-six holes as early as next season. As for Timmins and Dewar; there's no arguing that Laughton and Carlo were upgrades on them.

All told, this would be a very different story if the Leafs were contesting the Eastern Conference Final right now. Fact is though that the Toronto Maple Leafs weren't able to push it over that line and the Stars and Panthers are succeeding right now, in decent part due to their deadline adds. Go big or go home feels a little too appropriate.