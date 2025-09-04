Maple Leafs may have trouble dumping contracts under new NHL CBA rules

The Toronto Maple Leafs could face somewhat of an uncertain trade market following the early implementation of rules contained in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The NHL and NHLPA agreed to the terms of a new CBA that is slated to go into effect in September 2026. However, a crucial provision, a playoff salary cap, will kick in this season.

GMs were expected to have a full year to prepare for this incoming rule. Now, Brad Treliving and his team will need to figure out how to navigate the situation on the fly.

That situation could lead to the Maple Leafs having trouble unloading problematic contracts.

In particular, we’re talking about David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok. The Maple Leafs have been rumored to seek a cap dump trade, focusing specifically on Kampf and Jarnkrok. Cap dump rumors have also extended to Max Domi and Nick Robertson.

While none of these players are LTIR candidates, teams looking to add help at the trade deadline may think twice about adding them.

How so?

Think of the Florida Panthers last season. They were able to add Brad Marchand and Seth Jones because they had Matthew Tkachuk on LTIR. Once the playoffs started, the Panthers activated Tkachuk.

That won’t be possible under the new rules. Teams will have to be cap-compliant. As a result, a move like the Panthers’ cap voodoo last season won’t be permitted.

As such, teams potentially looking to add help at the deadline may balk at taking on a contract like Jarnkrok or Kampf’s. While not impossible to trade, the Maple Leafs could find it challenging to get rid of problematic contracts.

Maple Leafs could make deals, just not the ones they want

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving could have a hard time unwinding contracts this season. | John Russell/GettyImages

The NHL CBA rule changes do not preclude the Maple Leafs from making cap dump deals. The problem is that the Leafs may not get the offers they want. Instead of landing draft picks or a depth piece for a player like Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto may have to settle for a late-round pick at best.

Those deals may also happen with non-playoff teams. A club like the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, or Pittsburgh Penguins may be willing to take on David Kampf, for instance, but the return may be negligible.

All told, the Maple Leafs could still make deals happen. But the changing trade market scenario could leave Brad Treliving scratching his head. The Leafs may not be able to improve quite as easily as they would like.

But then again, other contending clubs, ones that have fudged the rules over the years, could find it extremely challenging to retool their rosters at the trade deadline this season.