Maple Leafs may have found crucial element for playoff success

The Toronto Maple Leafs' offseason was anything but quiet. While much of the attention centered on Mitch Marner and the potential void his departure would leave in the top six, the team discreetly addressed a longstanding issue that has plagued their playoff runs: depth.

With a series of strategic acquisitions, Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving added size, potential scoring punch, and relentless forechecking to the team's group of forwards, intending to build a more playoff-ready roster.

The loss of the hundred-point, two-way play of Marner will be felt, but the sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights that brought back Nicolas Roy helped strengthen the Maple Leafs' bottom six.

As questions swirl about who will step up in Marner's absence, Toronto may have quietly assembled a third line capable of making a real impact when it matters most.

Maple Leafs may finally have a fearsome third line

Finding a top-six forward remains Treliving's top objective, either through trade or next summer's loaded free agent class. With nothing imminent on that front, shifting the focus to the Leafs' revamped third line can temporarily soothe the pain.

Current prognostications suggest that Roy will center fellow newcomer Dakota Joshua and Bobby McMann on the Maple Leafs' third line. Craig Berube will use training camp to confirm that trio, but it's the team's best option.

Roy, well over six feet tall, established himself as a reliable third-line center for Vegas over the past four seasons. During that time, he scored double-digit goals (15,14,13,15) and between thirty to forty points (39, 30, 41, 31) per year. He also makes good decisions with the puck, only once having more giveaways than takeaways during his career. The former Golden Knight plays on both special teams units and can play up in the lineup, if needed.

Treliving made a shrewd move in acquiring Joshua. The bruising, 6'3", 200-lb center/winger scored 18 goals two seasons ago before being slowed by a testicular cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2024-2025. The hit totals of 222, 245, and 193 over the past three seasons should excite the Leafs.

McMann, also over six feet and two hundred pounds, has made positive strides over each of his three years with the Maple Leafs. A slump to end the 2024-2025 regular season and a goalless playoffs took some of the shine off his 20-goal effort after scoring 15 goals the year before. He also adds speed and a strong forechecking ability.

The Leafs don't have to look far to see the benefits of a top-level third line. Last year's Cup champion, Florida Panthers, had the best third line in hockey with Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, and Eetu Luostarinen. They were a key factor in the Panthers' second-round series win over Toronto.

Before the Panthers' consecutive championships, players like Yanni Gourde, Blake Coleman, Ondrej Palat, and Barclay Goodrow helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win two titles with their third-line play. Nic Paul, with two goals, led the Lightning to a Game 7 first-round victory over the Maple Leafs in 2022.

In recent seasons, the Leafs have been ill-equipped to match their opponents' depth among their bottom forwards. Players like Max Domi, Nick Robertson, or Calle Jarnkrok have been placed in roles that don't fit their skill set. Max Pacioretty provided a glimpse of what the Leafs needed in a first-round win over the Ottawa Senators, but he has yet to be re-signed.

For years, the Maple Leafs' lack of scoring depth and physicality in the bottom six has been a glaring weakness in the postseason. With their offseason additions, Toronto may finally have a third line built for playoff hockey, one that can chip in offensively, play with an edge, and sustain pressure in the offensive zone.

While much of the conversation will continue to revolve around replacing Marner, the Leafs' path to playoff success might just run through the strength of their depth and a new-look promising third line.