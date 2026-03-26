Maple Leafs may have a surprising fix for their centre problem

With the Toronto Maple Leafs season coming to an end over the next nine games, and the Maple Leafs well outside of a playoff spot, it should lead to the Maple Leafs answering questions heading into next season, especially with the forward group.

A major question that has arisen is the Maple Leafs' depth down the middle, with John Tavares getting up there in age and not capable of driving a line on his own. They are going to find new ways to be creative and find players to fill these holes. William Nylander is a player who is capable of driving a line on his own and has had a past of playing centre prior to his days with the Maple Leafs.

What if Maple Leafs put William Nylander down the middle?

Nylander played his junior career with Södertälje SK in the HockeyAllsvenskan, Modo, and Rogle BK, where he was a natural centre and dominated in Sweden. Once his career shifted to North America and he played for the Toronto Marlies, Sheldon Keefe decided to move Nylander to the wing. Since that decision, he never went back to the centre position.

In Nylander's first season in the NHL, head coach at the time, Mike Babcock, kept him on the wing and played him alongside Auston Matthews, where the two connected and provided a load of offence in the top six. 10 seasons later, it may be time for the Maple Leafs to put Nylander down the middle.

It may take some time, but it could be worth it

If the Swedish forward can refind his game at the centre position, it could make the Maple Leafs centre core the most dangerous we have seen in this era with Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Bo Groulx and now Nylander. This leaves the management staff to find players who fit on either of the wings. The bottom six will begin to form itself throughout the season, but it could seriously change the dynamic of the team, especially up front.

The offseason ahead of them will ultimately decide this, and if they are willing to take the risk over the next few weeks. With how the season has gone for many on the team, this slight change simply couldn't make this season any worse.