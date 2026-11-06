Maple Leafs may have a real chance to trade for Roman Josi

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to go big and acquire another piece to hopefully complete their puzzle and form a contending and capable roster.

With the new Nikita Kucherov saga turning many heads, there is another veteran that could potentially fit into the Leafs' reality quite nicely. That player is Nashville Predators blueliner and captain Roman Josi.

According to the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Josi's name could start being thrown around in trade talks league-wide.

Don't be shocked once you start hearing teams have Roman Josi on their radar. pic.twitter.com/qhsR9M3Ra7 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 4, 2026

The 36-year-old veteran will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2027-28 season when his eight-year, $72.4 million contract expires. That alone is something tough to take on as the Leafs are already a bit shallow in terms of cap space to house Josi's deal. But, anything can happen when you have a former Norris Trophy winner that can be added.

Josi, a four-time NHL All-Star, has been a staple in the Preds' organization since being taken in the second round of the 2008 draft. So far, the Swiss defenseman has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 15 games played. He leads Nashville blueliners and is second on the team in points. This would work wonders on the Leafs right now, as they could use some extra help on defense.

What's quite interesting to note is that, as mentioned on the podcast, Josi's agent is Judd Moldaver. The same agent that oversees other NHL stars, such as Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid from the Edmonton Oilers.

With his agent already having Matthews as a client, maybe Josi could choose his destination to be Toronto, if all the chips fall into place, of course. He does have a no-move clause embedded in his contract, so Josi would need to approve the Leafs as a suitor.

Should the Leafs really indulge in potential Roman Josi sweepstakes?

This is where any trade talks are tough -- whether a team should really put out to get a player. In this instance, Josi is a top pairing defenseman for the Preds. He is the leader and one of their best players.

The Bern native would easily provide a boost on the Leafs' blue line, as mentioned before. Not to mention if John Chayka swoops in and acquires Josi, the veteran would be under control to the Leafs for the rest of this season, as well as next year.

As Josi's name has not been out around the league in terms of trade talks, like the Kucherov episode, many teams might not be eyeing a move for him. This is where Toronto can capitalize and trade for him without having to compete with other teams.

However, there is always a downside to trades -- it's the unfortunate reality. Josi's contract comes with a big price tag of just over $9 million a year, meaning the Leafs would have to cough up assets to equal what the Preds could be looking to get for their captain. Not to mention, he would add to the a view of the Leafs being too old, as their roster is decently aged already.

It's unclear if Josi's name would really be popular the NHL's trade circuit this season. If it does, and Toronto were to pounce on the opportunity, it would give the team another element that can help improve their play. But we have to remember than even older, talented players still cost a lot and are fairly risky.