Maple Leafs may have a problem landing their preferred coach

Based on recent reports, two presumed favorites are becoming less likely to fill the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching vacancy.

Once new Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka and senior executive advisor of hockey operations Mats Sundin decided to let go of former coach Craig Berube, Bruce Cassidy, the currently available former Stanley Cup winner with the Vegas Golden Knights, was thought to be a frontrunner for the job. Another frequently mentioned contender for the role was former Leafs' assistant coach, Manny Malhotra.

As Chayka, Sundin, and the Leafs start their search for a new coach, roadblocks are emerging that may prevent Cassidy and Malhotra from getting the job. It's also becoming apparent that the Maple Leafs may be looking elsewhere rather than a recycled name.

Maple Leafs Face Roadblocks in Pursuit of Presumed Coaching Favorites

On the most recent episode of 32 Thoughts, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman poured cold water on the chances of Cassidy ending up with the Leafs. Friedman suggested that Chayka and the Maple Leafs are likely to reach out to the former Bruins and Golden Knights coach, but doubts that Cassidy will wind up in Toronto.

It's thought that Cassidy wants to join a contender, and the Leafs have a lot of work to do this offseason to return to the playoffs. Also, Friedman noted that Chayka and Sundin's new organizational philosophy might lead them to "go fresh, someone new, someone different."

Friedman used the word "build" to characterize what he had heard about Chayka and Sundin, and wondered if they would take chances to find a coach to build with. He then listed Malhotra, former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft, and University of Denver coach David Carle as candidates for the Leafs' job.

His Sportsnet colleague, Maple Leafs' beat reporter Luke Fox, however, outlined the difficulty of Maholtra joining Toronto. While appearing on Kyper and Bourne, Fox discussed Malhotra's situation.

Fox discussed the positive attributes that Maholtra brings, including his four-year term as an assistant coach with the Leafs and his excellent league-wide reputation. He then explained there are questions about whether Maholtra is ready to be an NHL head coach, especially in the Toronto market.

Further complicating matters is that Vancouver has yet to decide on incumbent coach Adam Foote. The Canucks also have a new front office in place, and they need to sort through the remnants of last season's league-worst finish in the NHL standings. Fox wondered, "If they would even grant permission to let Manny go."

"They (Vancouver) have not made up their mind if they are going to stick with Adam Foote, or if they would even grant permission to let Manny go." Sportsnet's Luke Fox on Manny Maholtra

Fox expects the Maple Leafs to look into Maholtra. He wonders, however, if the Canucks may choose to keep Maholtra before other NHL teams try to pry him away from the organization. He compared the situation to Ryan Johnson, the Canucks newly hired GM. Vancouver chose to keep him around rather than lose him to another team.

The Leafs' reporter also urged the team to find a new coach to build with, aligning with Friedman's earlier report, and offered names such as Carle and current Marlies coach John Gruden. Fox added that he believes the Maple Leafs will conduct a wide search and won't be in a rush to make a new coaching hire.

Fox suggested Toronto would be wise to look around the NHL at assistant coaches or "guys at the AHL level." He advised the Leafs to choose a style of hockey they want to play and set their culture, then find a coach to help deliver on it, rather than choosing an established coach and having the players adjust to their preferred style.

Based on the barriers the Maple Leafs face in acquiring a well-known candidate, the chances of an "outside-the-box" choice are increasing. It would be a significant first step for the new Chayka-Sundin regime to make its mark on the organization.