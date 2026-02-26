Maple Leafs may finally get key player back during must-win stretch

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to get a boost to their lineup, as the Maple Leafs activated Dakota Joshua from injury reserve on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have activated F Dakota Joshua from injured reserve. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 25, 2026

Joshua was a healthy scratch alongside Easton Cowan and Philippe Myers during Wednesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but may look to get back into the lineup on Thursday as the Leafs face off against the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Joshua has been out of the lineup since December 28, when he suffered a lacerated kidney against the Detroit Red Wings. The Michigan began to skate on January 24, but later joined the team in practice on February 17.

Craig Berube's intital thoughts on Dakota Joshua's return

Berube spoke about what it means to have Joshua back with the team, and how he has been progressing, stating, “It’s great having him back out there. He’s feeling good and ready to go, so see how it goes this week.” Joshua has taken reps alongside Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton on the Leafs fourth line, where he will likely operate when returning to game action.

The Maple Leafs acquired Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade during the offseason that saw a fourth-round pick going the other way. He is signed through the 2027-28 season at a $3.25M cap hit. Joshua has had an up-and-down season with the Maple Leafs, to say the least. He wasn't able to find his groove within the lineup at the beginning of the season, which saw him become a healthy scratch in November, but since then has really turned his season around. In 36 games played, he has registered six goals and four assists for 10 points, while notching a -2.

The player the Toronto Maple Leafs need within their lineup

His contributions go beyond the stat sheet, as he plays a crucial role in the Leafs' bottom six. Joshua is a hard-working physical forward, the type that every team needs to win, and he fits within the Craig Berube mould of hockey. With the trade rumours swirling around the Maple Leafs, it will be interesting to see if Joshua's name comes up, however this is a player the Maple Leafs would love to have on the team beyond the next two seasons.

The Maple Leafs are set to match up with the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Each game will be heading towards a must-win as the Leafs remain six points out of the final wild card spot, with several teams ahead of them. Could Dakota Joshua be the spark the Maple Leafs need?