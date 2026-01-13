Maple Leafs' massive win over Avalanche showed their true colours

The Toronto Maple Leafs steal a huge two points on the road in Denver. On Monday night, the Maple Leafs defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime. With the win, the Maple Leafs jump into the first Wild Card spot, one point ahead of Washington and Buffalo. The Maple Leafs handed the Avalanche their first home loss since October 23rd.

Stars showed up in Denver

The Maple Leafs got contributions all around; they played hard, and the results showed for themselves. William Nylander was the one to seal the deal for the Maple Leafs in the extra frame. The Leafs got contributions from Auston Matthews, Easton Cowan, and Bobby McMann. Joseph Woll played another great game for the Maple Leafs, including coming down the stretch of the third period and the extra frame.

What this game says about the Leafs

The Avalanche played a fast and aggressive style of hockey, and the Maple Leafs were able to answer the challenge. This shows where the Maple Leafs truly are: they are returning to the team that won the division just a season ago. In games earlier this season, the Leafs would have shied away and let the Avalanche bring the game to them. We saw an equally aggressive Leafs team that can play under pressure and thrive when the heat is on them. The Maple Leafs are learning to play the game Craig Berube wants them to, and we are seeing some serious results.

The Leafs hand the Avs their first loss on home ice since October 23rd 🤯



H/T @markhmasters pic.twitter.com/5dmf7D9JwI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 13, 2026

The Maple Leafs have extended their winning streak to four, a season-high, and are back in a playoff spot since early November. The Maple Leafs will continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday, where they face the Mammoth, followed by a matchup with their former superstar in Vegas on Thursday, then a trip to Winnipeg to close out the road trip. If the Maple Leafs can get some more points during this road trip it could be huge coming down the stretch to secure a playoff spot.