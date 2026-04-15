Maple Leafs make unexpected decision before finale against Ottawa

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making a goaltending move ahead of their season finale against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Toronto Marlies netminder Dennis Hildeby has been recalled, while rookie goalie Artur Akhtyamov has been assigned back to the AHL, the Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday.

G Artur Akhtyamov has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies (AHL).



G Dennis Hildeby has been recalled from the Marlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 14, 2026

This was an unexpected move by the Toronto Maple Leafs this late in the season. With only one game remaining and Joseph Woll expected to get the start, it leaves many fans wondering why make the goaltending change. Depending on who the Marlies see as their Game 1 starting netminder for the playoffs, they could use Hildeby to get reps alongside NHL talent to sharpen his game for the postseason. If Akhtyamov is the playoffs starting netminder, they could be giving him the rest he deserves heading into the playoffs.

Dennis Hildeby's time with the Maple Leafs

Hildeby has appeared in 19 games for the Maple Leafs this season, posting a .912 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.90, with a record of 5-6-4. For most of the early portion of the season, many viewed Hildeby as the saviour of the Maple Leafs' season, consistently keeping them in games they had no business winning. T

he Maple Leafs extended Hildeby to a three-year, $841K average annual value contract in September, locking up their goaltending depth for the future. With the Marlies, Hildbey has posted a 9-8-5 record, while posting a 2.70 goals against average and 0.896 save percentage.

Artur Akhtyamov solid play with the Toronto Marlies

Artur Akhtyamov appeared in three contests for the Maple Leafs this season, coming in relief of Anthony Stolarz's season-ending lower-body injury, while his first taste in the NHL came back in December against the Edmonton Oilers.

Akhtyamov made his first NHL start against the New York Islanders last Thursday and posted a .877 save percentage and a goals against average of 5.24. The former fourth-round pick is yet to pick up his first career NHL win. His time with the Toronto Marlies has been successful to say the least, as he has recorded a 20-12-4 record along with a save percentage of .903 and a goals against average of 2.90. He was also named an AHL All-Star this season for the first time in his career.

With one game remaining on their schedule in the 2025-26 season, this move seems meaningless as they are expected to start Joseph Woll against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. The Marlies have two games remaining before starting their Calder Cup run against the Laval Rocket.