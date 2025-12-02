Maple Leafs make lineup changes ahead of game with the Panthers

The Maple Leafs will look to keep the momentum going vs. the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2 on Saturday night. For the Leafs, it was their first regulation win since November 5th. It was a game where the Leafs finally looked dominant and controlled the pace of the game.

Leafs vs. Panthers

The Florida Panthers are looking to turn the tide and snap their two-game losing streak. They have lost three of their last four games. Over the past few seasons, the Maple Leafs and Panthers have had a lot of history; they have competed for Atlantic Division titles. They also faced off in the second round of the playoffs last season. The Panthers got the better of the Maple Leafs, winning in a deciding Game 7 of a final score of 6-1.

This season has been a different story for both sides, with both teams dealing with major injuries. On the Panthers' side. They have been without their leaders, Alexander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk. The Maple Leafs have had no shortage of injury trouble of their own this season, with superstar forwards Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies both missing time. They are currently without shutdown defenders Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo.

The Leafs and Panthers sit 15th and 16th in the Eastern Conference. However, they are both only four points out of a divisional spot.

Lineup changes for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are making a few lineup changes despite their best performance of the season ahead of the game against the Panthers. Nick Robertson, who was on the first line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, moves down to the fourth line. Robertson scored in their win against the Penguins, Saturday night. Max Domi will be taking Robertson's spot on the first line. The Toronto native has played some of his best games this season on the first line alongside Matthews and Knies. Domi has struggled this season, being a healthy scratch against the Washington Capitals two games back. The third line will remain intact as it was one of the Leafs' best lines Saturday night. Dakota Joshua finally looked comfortable. Nic Roy added a goal in the second period. Bobby McMann also added a goal early in the contest.

On the back end, the Maple Leafs will make one change: Dakota Mermis will come out of the lineup, and Simon Benoit will come back into the lineup. Benoit missed Saturday's game due to personal reasons (funeral). His return will add physicality and defensive reliability on the blueline. Benoit has admitted to struggling this season and is looking to improve his game, as do the rest of the Maple Leafs' blueline.

Projected lines

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stetcher

Simon Benoit -- Phillippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

The Maple Leafs are looking to continue building momentum and push closer back the playoffs with a win over the struggling Florida Panthers. They will need to look to play a similar game that they did Saturday night against the Penguins to beat the Panthers tonight.