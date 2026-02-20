Maple Leafs lose two key pieces at practice during critical stretch

The Toronto Maple Leafs were short-handed during Thursday's practice, as Max Domi was sidelined for personal reasons and Joseph Woll was out with an illness. The Maple Leafs have called up Bo Groulx from the Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs injury concerns

The Maple Leafs have dealt with injuries throughout the entirety of the season, and they can't afford to have players miss anymore time. For Joseph Woll, it is not expected that he will miss any time when the NHL season resumes. Woll still has a week to prepare and get over the illness. Max Domi's reasoning for being away from the team is completely different. The Leafs should not be expected to give a timeline, as there was no release on why he left, which is expected.

Joseph Woll has played a critical role with the Leafs this season. The Leafs have dealt with major injuries, specifically in goal. Anthony Stolarz missed a great deal of time due to a nerve injury. If it wasn't for Woll, the Leafs would be in a much worse spot than they are now, which says a lot considering they are six points out of the final wild card spot.

Max Domi has struggled at times this season, becoming a healthy scratch in November. Since then, he has turned it around and has found a home alongside Auston Matthews on the first line. Since his slow start, Domi has tallied 31 points, including nine goals, in 55 games. Over the Leafs' most recent stretch, Domi has played a key role in their success. In his last five games, Domi has produced six points. The Leafs have also seen Auston Matthews return to the player we are accustomed to, and Domi's and Matthews chemistry has played a key factor in this.

Upcoming for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will return to action on February 25th, as the Leafs head down to Florida for a two-game swing. The Leafs will need full health as they need a comeback heading down the stretch.