Maple Leafs lose top defenseman to injury late in season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to receive some unfortunate news on the injury front, as according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox, Oliver Ekman-Larsson is unlikely to dress for the Maple Leafs on Saturday due to a lower-body injury suffered against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is doubtful to play Saturday in LA. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 3, 2026

The Maple Leafs defenceman was ruled out of the contest following the second period, after an awkward collision with Sharks forward Adam Gaudette behind the Maple Leafs' net. Oliver Ekman-Larsson skated 11 shifts while logging 7:03 before the injury; he finished a minus one for the game.

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson will not return to tonight’s game (lower body). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 3, 2026

Oliver Ekman-Larsson's value to the Maple Leafs blueline

Ekman-Larsson has missed three games this season, with none being due to injury. His most recent absence was due to the birth of his child, while he sat out ahead of the trade deadline, for trade purposes. In Ekman-Larsson's absence, the Maple Leafs and Craig Berube are expected to slot Troy Stecher back into the lineup alongside Simon Benoit. The Maple Leafs are expected to keep their top four intact with Morgan Rielly alongside Philippe Myers and Brandon Carlo with Jake McCabe.

The Swedish defenceman has been one of the few bright spots this season as he has steadily been one of the best players within the lineup on a nightly basis. Ekman-Larsson has led all Maple Leafs defenseman, currently sitting fifth on the team in points with 38 points, including eight goals in 72 games. Because of Ekman-Larsson's strong play, he earned an invite to play on Team Sweden's Olympic roster, where he suited up on five occasions.

The Maple Leafs are going to have to rely on their defensive depth for the remainder of the season, if Oliver Ekman-Larsson is unlikely to return. With just six games remaining on the Maple Leafs schedule, it could be for the best to sit out the defenceman for the remainder of the season.