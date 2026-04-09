Maple Leafs lose Anthony Stolarz minutes into game against Capitals

The Toronto Maple Leafs were dealt an early blow in their matchup against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, as Anthony Stolarz left the game just minutes in with a lower-body injury.

Joseph Woll came into the game in relief for Stolarz. Woll has been put in an uncomfortable situation; however, he has played solidly in relief. Stolarz was given the start on Wednesday, following a 7-6 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Woll ended Saturday with a .875 save percentage while stopping 33 of the 40 shots he faced.

Anthony Stolarz is leaving the game after making a pad save



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No immediate update regarding Stolarz's injury

There has been no immediate update from the Maple Leafs, and they are unlikely to provide one following the game. The injury was apparent and seems to be a groin injury as Stolarz extended to make a save, later going down in pain. Stolarz needed help exiting the game and was not able to put any weight on his leg heading down the tunnel into the locker room.

Season filled with injuies for Stolarz

Anthony Stolarz has struggled this season, experiencing a noticeable drop in performance after a career year with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2024-25. The American netminder has also battled injuries throughout the year, missing nearly three months with a nerve issue and later sitting out after being hospitalized following a shot to the neck from William Nylander in warmups. Stolarz has only appeared in 25 games this season, posting a 10-10-3 record, with a .896 save percentage and a 3.29 goals against average.

At this point of the season, with the Maple Leafs eliminated from postseason contention, it could be the correct decision to end Stolarz's season. The Maple Leafs netminder has dealt with injuries throughout his career and could need the rest heading into the 2026-27 season. With the possibility of Stolarz being moved in the offseason, there is no room for error regarding his health. The Maple Leafs will get a clearer picture of the status of his injury in the coming days.