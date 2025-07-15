The Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking to move bodies out of their bottom six, insider David Pagnotta noted.

During an appearance on the Simply Spiked Podcast from July 8, Pagnotta discussed the Maple Leafs’ plans for the rest of the summer.

In particular, Pagnotta focused on discussing the team’s need to move bodies out of a crowded bottom six. Pagnotta named Ryan Reaves as a potential trade chip. Indeed, Reaves was shipped out to the San Jose Sharks last Thursday night.

But the buck doesn’t stop there. Pagnotta named several Leafs’ bottom-six players who could be on the move, in addition to Calle Jarnkrok and Max Domi:

"Toronto, you can add David Kampf to the mix, Ryan Reaves, Nick Robertson is an RFA, his name is out there. Toronto’s got about five million in cap space. So, it’s got some flexibility but it’s more so about bodies. They got a lot of bodies in their bottom six. So, they’re fishing around to try and move it."

As mentioned, Reaves has already been traded. Robertson is no surprise to be on the block. However, there is no indication if a deal is imminent. Similarly, David Kampf has been rumored to be available for a long time.

Unfortunately for GM Brad Treliving, finding a willing trade partner for any of these players has proven challenging. None of them offers significant value. So, it remains to be seen if a rebuilding team like the Anaheim Ducks, which Pagnotta mentioned is looking for veteran depth, could be willing to take a flyer on one of the Maple Leafs’ surplus bottom-six options.

Check out Pagnotta’s comments from the 17-minute mark onwards.

Maple Leafs still searching for a top-six winger this summer

Pagnotta discussed how the Maple Leafs are still searching for a top-six winger. However, the options are quite limited at the moment.

Beyond the remaining free agents, none of which fill the top-six profile Leafs would be interested in, the trade market emerges as a potential alternative.

But trading for a top-six winger at this time doesn’t seem like a plausible solution. There are few players available out there. Names have floated out there like Jordan Kyrou and Patrik Laine. Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem like anything might materialize there.

Other names reported to be on the block include Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. Either player could fit the profile the Maple Leafs are looking for. The asking price on both Rust and Rakell is said to be high.

For the time being, the Leafs seem content with replacing Mitch Marner’s production by committee. It was evident that replacing Marner one-for-one was going to be challenging. So, the hopes seem that the team can collectively pick up the slack moving forward.