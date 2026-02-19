Maple Leafs looking for a spark with most recent injury update

The Toronto Maple Leafs received some fortunate news on the injury front as Dakota Joshua has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a lacerated kidney injury on December 29th against the Detroit Red Wings.

The importance of Dakota Joshua

Joshua's injury could not come at a worse time, as the Leafs finally found their groove, and Joshua finally found his stride on the Leafs third line. Joshua struggled at the beginning of the season, becoming a healthy scratch during November. This sparked a change in Joshua's game, instantly making him a better player. While he doesn't produce many goals or points, he plays a crucial role in winning puck battles and playing a physical style of game that wears their opponents down by the third period.

The 29-year-old return could not come at a better time for the Maple Leafs, as they are in dire need of points and health. The Leafs currently trail the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot by six points. Before Joshua's injury, he was on the Leafs most efficient line alongside Nicolas Roy and Bobby McMann. According to Nick Barden, Joshua lined up with Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton on the fourth line, while Roy was alongside Matthew Knies and Nicholas Robertson. Lines can change closer to the restart of the NHL season, but this is how the Leafs plan on practicing without Auston Matthews and William Nylander as they are at the Olympics.

Maple Leafs lines in first practice back after the break:



Maccelli - Tavares - Jarnkrok

McMann - Domi - Cowan

Knies - Roy - Robertson

Lorentz - Laughton - Joshua



Rielly - Carlo

McCabe - Stecher

Benoit - Myers



Woll & Stolarz



*Matthews, Nylander & Ekman-Larsson at Olympics pic.twitter.com/bg2PHEVHOh — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) February 17, 2026

Maple Leafs hoping for a spark

The Maple Leafs are hoping to see a spark from Dakota Joshua, as his return could push the Maple Leafs back into a playoff spot. With 25 games remaining on the Leafs schedule, they will need their lineup at full health to make any kind of movement. If Joshua can have a good stretch when he returns, with the Leafs becoming sellers they is a chance he may be able to gain some traction from contenders.