Maple Leafs looking for a spark with latest AHL call-up

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Marshall Rifai has been called up from the minors on Wednesday, and have assigned Henry Thrun and Dakota Mermis.

Marshall Rifai season with the Leafs and Marlies

Marshall Rifai has been up and down with the Maple Leafs this season, since recovering from his injury that was suffered during preseason. Rifai had a strong preseason with the Maple Leafs and was projected to be with the top club to begin the season, but dealt with an injury that set back his season. Rifai has not played a game with the Leafs this season and has two NHL contests on his resume dating back to 2023-24. Rifai can finally get his chance with the NHL club, as the Maple Leafs continue to struggle and are in dire need of urgency.

Dakota Mermis and Henry Thrun are assigned to the Marlies

Dakota Mermis has not been with the Maple Leafs since dealing with a lower-body injury that he suffered on December 10th in a knee-on-knee collision with Gage Goncalves of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Henry Thrun has been seen in four games this season for the Maple Leafs. Over the course of four games, Thrun has notched a -1.

Thrun was acquired during the summer that sent Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks. Reaves was used as a cap dump, and luckily, Treliving was able to acquire a defensive prospect. Dakota Mermis was sent on a conditioning stint with the Marlies earlier this month before returning to the NHL squad. In 11 games this season, Mermis has tallied one goal while being a -3.

By recalling Marshall Rifai, the Maple Leafs are looking for a change in their lineup and someone who may be able to provide a spark. Marshall Rifai will likely not play on Thursday night against the Kraken, but can be seen later on the teams roadtrip.