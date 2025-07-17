The Toronto Maple Leafs made a savvy move by adding Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday afternoon.

The trade cost the Maple Leafs a token fourth-rounder in the 2028 NHL Draft. At this point, the 2028 NHL Draft is so far away that the pick virtually doesn’t exist.

But the Leafs get help now in the form of a low-risk, high-reward move. Sure, Joshua is not by any means a replacement for Mitch Marner. But that’s precisely the situation. The Maple Leafs are not looking to replace Marner.

Instead, Toronto is looking to add as many productive bodies as it can to bolster the team’s forward depth. That’s a page taken out of the Florida Panthers’ playbook. The Panthers have won back-to-back Stanley Cups because they have been able to find reliable depth players on affordable contracts.

Joshua’s $3.25 million cap hit is about as affordable as it gets. He’s one year removed from an 18-goal season. His down year last season likely prompted the Canucks to dump his cap hit. But then again, a fresh start could be just what Joshua needs to get back on track.

If he can muster a 20-goal season, Brad Treliving could look like a genius. We’re not predicting that Dakota Joshua will score 20 goals and top 40 points. It would be nice if he could. But that’s not where this deal is headed.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs made a smart move by landing Dakota Joshua for the price they did. Even if things don’t work out for Joshua, the Maple Leafs can erase Joshua’s cap hit relatively easily.

Dakota Joshua could get a look in the Maple Leafs’ top six

Dakota Joshua could get a look on the Maple Leafs' top six next season. | Derek Cain/GettyImages

Here’s a bold prediction: Dakota Joshua could get a look on the Maple Leafs’ top six next season.

Of course, Joshua’s likeliest spot is on the third line. But then again, why not get creative? Joshua is a gritty forechecker who could complement the second line. As it stands, Daily Faceoff reports Bobby McMann on the second unit with John Tavares and William Nylander.

So, why not give Joshua a shot at McMann’s current spot? It’s not like McMann has run away with a top-six role. He’s been up and down the lineup despite scoring 20 goals last season.

It’s also worth noting that Joshua can play center. That’s a huge bonus for Toronto, as center depth has been a major issue. By adding Joshua, the Leafs have two other depth players who could slide down the middle in case of injury.

It’s unlikely that the plan is to move Joshua into a center spot. But again, as the Florida Panthers have shown, you can never have enough depth.

That’s what this trade is all about. The Leafs have cap space, and they are not afraid to maximize it.