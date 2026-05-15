Maple Leafs linked to shocking offseason move involving Rangers star

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering one of the most important off-seasons in franchise history. After missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the organization is under significant pressure, with newly hired general manager John Chayka and senior executive advisor Mats Sundin facing several critical decisions that will decide the fate of the Maple Leafs future.

And now, that could involve making a big acquisition in a needed position.

John Chayka has already made significant moves within the organization, firing head coach Craig Berube on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs have also had some good luck since their arrival, winning the draft lottery, allowing them to draft first overall on June 26 in Buffalo.

Recent reports from NHL insiders include that Auston Matthews is unwilling to commit to the team long-term unless there are meaningful upgrades to the roster in all facets. One player, according to NHL insider Darren Dreger, that the Maple Leafs are targeting is center Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers.

Darren Dreger reports the Maple Leafs' interest in Vincent Trocheck

Darren Dreger reported this while on TSN's OverDrive on Thursday, talking about how there might be a fit between the Leafs and Rangers.

🚨 Darren Dreger says the Maple Leafs have interest in Vincent Trocheck #LeafsForever https://t.co/aXLyRRwfRo pic.twitter.com/0D8a6ZvTwf — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) May 14, 2026

"We know that New York is trying to get off the contract of Trocheck. Toronto is among the teams that have some interest, for sure," Dreger said. "But if you think about it -- could he play the two-hole and then Tavares slides to three?"

Trocheck has been a player who has been rumoured to be on the trading block since the trade deadline back in March. With a trade not coming to fruition, the next opportunity for Trocheck to be on the move is the NHL Draft.

The 32-year-old has had a very solid NHL career and has taken his game to new heights with the Rangers. Despite the team's struggles, Trocheck played a crucial role during their 2023-24 playoff run. During the 2025-26 season, Trocheck was able to register 53 points, including 16 goals in 67 games.





It will be a tall task to acquire Trocheck from the Rangers

Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, it will not be an easy task to acquire the veteran centre. A very good possibility Trocheck did not get moved at the deadline was because the Rangers' asking price was far too high for any team willing to pay that price. If the Maple Leafs can acquire the Pittsburgh native, he will fill a very important missing piece in the Maple Leafs top six, being able to take over as the second line centre, moving John Tavares to the third line.

What makes Trocheck even more valuable to the Maple Leafs is his contract situation; he still has three years remaining at a very reasonable $5.625 million deal, leaving the Maple Leafs with the chance to acquire more pieces to their lineup.

Acquiring Trocheck will not be easy for any team in the league, but it could turn the tide in Toronto. The fit between the two feels seamless, and it could be time for the New York Rangers to head towards a full-fledged rebuild after finishing last in the Eastern Conference.