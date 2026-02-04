Maple Leafs’ late push before the Olympic break feels different

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into Edmonton for a crucial game ahead of the Olympic break. The Maple Leafs were riding the momentum into Oil Country, having won their past two contests. Every game coming down the stretch is equally important if the Leafs want to get back within a playoff spot. The urgency was evident on both sides, with each team battling for critical points. The Maple Leafs head into the Olympic break riding a three-game win streak with a 5-2 win on Tuesday night.

This late push from the Maple Leafs felt different; they finally felt engaged and had the desire to win. During their 5-2 win, they showed fight with little to no backing down. The Leafs showed signs of the team that won the Atlantic Division just one season ago. This was also a huge win for Anthony Stolarz, who earned his first win since mid-November. This is a game that the Maple Leafs can look back on and build momentum post-Olympic break. The Leafs need to earn points any chance they can and battle night in and night out, which was displayed on Tuesday night. The Leafs are still well outside of a playoff spot; however, if they can string together a few more victories, they may be able to overcome the problem they put themselves in.

Conservative start on both sides

The first period was a lot of back-and-forth hockey, with both teams playing low-event hockey, not trying to be the first team to make a mistake. For the getgo it was clear it would be a hard-fought game, with high-action hockey on both ends. Anthony Stolarz got the start for the Maple Leafs, which left fans feeling nervous as he hasn't played well all season long, especially since returning from his injury. However, tonight seemed to be different. Stolarz was strong from the start, making a lot of key saves to keep the Leafs in the game early. The Maple Leafs had a good team period to begin the game; they matched the pace of the Oilers and pushed the pace at times throughout the period.

The second period saw a lot of the same as the first. The play then started to open up as Matias Maccelli opened the scoring to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead. This lead did not last as long as the Maple Leafs hoped for, as Jake Walman ripped one past Anthony Stolarz to tie the game at 1's. The Leafs then got the response they needed. Matthew Knies got the lead back nine seconds later, on what was a weird scenario. Connor Ingram had a bad giveaway, which led to a great pass to Nicolas Roy, and a great move from Knies to put the puck in the back of the net. The rest of the second period was tight checking with big saves on either end, to keep it a 2-1 lead in favour of the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs kicking it into gear as urgency arises

Heading into the third period, the Maple Leafs were expecting a push from the Edmonton Oilers, which happened. Just a few minutes into the third, Kasperi Kapanen put one past Stolarz to tie the game at 2. Following the goal, the Maple Leafs had the chance to pounce on the Oilers as they earned a five-on-three for nearly two minutes, luckily the Leafs took advantage of this opportunity. During the early stages of the five-on-three, John Tavares tipped one past Connor Ingram from a great feed from John Tavares. After this goal, the Maple Leafs needed to keep the momentum going, looking to add to their lead, which they did. Just 30 seconds later, Matias Maccelli ripped one past Ingram from a cross-ice feed from Max Domi. The Maple Leafs suddenly gained a two-goal lead with just over half the period remaining. Anthony Stolarz held off the push from the Oilers, who were desperately trying to get back in the game. Stolarz was able to hold the game to a two-goal lead, with a 10 bell save on Leon Draisaitl. Bobby McMann later iced the game, shooting it into the empty cage.

This game carried a playoff-like atmosphere, with both teams pushing to head into the Olympic break with momentum they could build off. Both teams played well the entirety of the game, but the Maple Leafs were able to pull away and earn a much-needed two points. The Leafs won't be in action until the end of February when they faceoff against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Leafs will now sit five points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot. The break will serve as a much-needed reset for the team, as the Maple Leafs will need to play their best hockey of the season over the final month and a half if they want a chance to qualify for the postseason.