Maple Leafs just signed a prospect that fans are going to love

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Landon Sim to a two-year, entry-level contract set to begin in the 2026–27 season.

The New Glasgow, Nova Scotia native is 21 years old, shoots left, and stands at 5-foot-11. Sim spent his junior career in the Ontario Hockey League with the London Knights, where he appeared in 213 regular-season games, recording 124 points (66 goals, 58 assists).

Leafs sign hard-nosed prospect Landon Sim

Sim was part of a dominant Knights core alongside Easton Cowan, winning back-to-back OHL championships and a Memorial Cup title last year. In 30 career playoff games, he contributed 23 points (16 goals, 7 assists), elevating his play in high-stakes moments.

After signing an AHL deal with the Toronto Marlies in May 2025, Sim has split time this season between the Marlies and their ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones. He has posted six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 18 games with Cincinnati and three goals in 13 games with Toronto, while racking up 75 penalty minutes across both clubs.

While his offensive game is still developing at the professional level, Sim’s physicality has quickly become his calling card. Despite not being the biggest player on the ice, he plays a heavy, aggressive style and isn’t afraid to drop the gloves. He recorded 18 fighting majors during his OHL career, including a career-high eight in his final regular season.

Some fans may already recognize his edge, clips circulated online from last September’s rookie tournament showing Sim fighting in back-to-back games against prospects from the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens.

Landon Sim drops the gloves early in the game, trying to make an impression. 👀👊#leafsforever pic.twitter.com/k2T32L4ViF — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) September 13, 2025

Landon Sim and Andrew MacNiel go at it.



Two fights in less than five minutes between the Maple Leafs and the Canadiens' prospects. pic.twitter.com/dOwzFkvz2N — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) September 14, 2025

There’s still work to be done to round out his game, but Sim brings an element the Maple Leafs have lacked at times: energy, grit, and a willingness to agitate opponents. His physical presence, relentless motor, and competitive edge are already starting to turn heads across Leafs Nation and could make him an intriguing piece for the organization moving forward.