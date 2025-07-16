Maple Leafs hope newly signed right-handed center prospect can turn pro

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that they've signed 6'2" center, Miroslav Holinka, to a three-year entry-level-contract beginning in the 2025-2026 season. The Czech center came overseas to play in the WHL this past season with the Edmonton Oil Kings, scoring 45 points in 47 games. Holinka's first year in North America went relatively well for a 5th round pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, and his hard work has resulted in a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Holinka has been an interesting prospect for the Leafs, as he has some size, but also shoots right, which while it's more valuable for a defenseman to shoot right, a center shooting right also brings more flexibility for faceoff matchups. The Leafs depth chart has limited right-handed centers, so there's some added value for Holinka, although not as important is his actual skill.

The Toronto Marlies have had a fair bit of departures in the past six months, and will be looking to fill out their roster. Holinka should be expected to spend time at the Marlies training camp before a decision is made on his future. He can still go back to the WHL, but he would count as an import and an overage player. Holinka has shown flashes of high hockey knowledge and has many pro habits already, which Toronto has surely noticed. Holinka is a two-way center who has a high hockey IQ blended with a decent shot and smooth hands. Holinka spent time from 2022 to 2024 playing against U20 players, so his development path may look different than the typical prospect.

The Maple Leafs hope that they have found a player who can continue to develop in their system and eventually make the transition to pro. Holinka has worked hard to go from being a long-shot to having a chance to turn pro. It's not often that 5th rounders are signed to an entry-level-contract and especially not one year after being drafted. Holinka has the frame and work ethic to have a shot in the AHL next season, while the Marlies also have some holes that need filling, so the stars could align. Not to mention, there is a belief that the Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to add to their NHL roster, and to do so may have to include prospects currently on the Marlies depth chart. Holinka seems to be writing his own story built on hard work and will look to continue pushing for an opportunity starting this coming fall.