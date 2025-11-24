Maple Leafs hit hard by another injury as key defenseman exits lineup

The timing of McCabe’s injury could not be worse for a Maple Leafs team already struggling to maintain stability on the blue line. Toronto’s defensive identity this season has relied on its ability to suppress chances, win battles below the goal line, and maintain structure in front of their goaltenders. McCabe has been at the center of that effort, playing heavy minutes against top opposition while providing the kind of physical presence and accountability the Leafs have historically lacked. Losing him, especially with no concrete timetable, threatens to unravel the defensive cohesion the team has been working to build under Craig Berube.

The growing injury concerns for the Maple Leafs

What makes the situation even more concerning is the sheer volume of injuries piling up across the roster. The Leafs aren’t just missing stars like Auston Matthews; they are missing the spine of their system at every position. With Stolarz out, the goaltending tandem is thinner. With Knies and Roy sidelined, the team’s forward depth and forechecking pressure are affected. And defensively, Tanev and Carlo’s ongoing absences had already put considerable strain on McCabe’s workload. Now, without him, Toronto’s defensive depth is being pushed to its limits.

Following the loss, Craig Berube did not give a timeline on McCabe's return, stating, "I don't know the timeline right now, but it's bad enough that he couldn't come back and play." McCabe has played in 22 contests this season putting up three goals and seven assists. He is second to Morgan Rielly in time on ice with 21:16 this season for the Maple Leafs.

Who the Leafs need to step-up

Simon Benoit, who has proven he can play tough, low-event hockey, suddenly becomes one of the team’s most important pieces. Berube will likely lean on him heavily in defensive-zone starts and penalty-killing situations. Benoit’s simplicity and physicality make him a logical candidate to absorb some of McCabe’s minutes, but expecting him to fully replace McCabe’s impact would be unrealistic. Instead, the Maple Leafs will need a committee approach.

Philippe Myers, meanwhile, now has a major opportunity to prove he belongs in Toronto’s lineup beyond a depth role. His size, reach, and mobility give him tools that can be effective when he’s at his best, but consistency has often been the challenge. With the Leafs’ defensive injuries mounting, Myers may be thrown into situations he hasn’t regularly faced this season, and whether he can rise to that challenge may shape how Toronto stabilizes in the short term.c

A critical test of Toronto's blueline depth

Ultimately, this latest injury forces Toronto into a precarious position as the schedule grows more demanding. If McCabe misses significant time, it could accelerate conversations about upgrading the blue line, testing internal depth, or adjusting Berube’s defensive systems to compensate. For now, the Maple Leafs will try to stay afloat, but the margin for error is shrinking quickly.