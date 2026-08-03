Maple Leafs hire Sidney Crosby's longtime trainer for key role

The Leafs announced today that Andy O’Brien will lead the organization’s revamped Sport Performance department, where he will oversee all areas of performance optimization, including strength and conditioning, sport science, sports nutrition, injury rehabilitation and mental performance.

Joining him will be Dr. Craig Slaunwhite as Director of Health and Performance Integration, Jason Martin as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach and Josh Crouse as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Dr. Jordan Shallow will also join the organization as a Human Performance Consultant.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy and his sports performance team to the Toronto Maple Leafs and look forward to the impact they will have on the organization,” Maple Leafs General Manager John Chayka said. “We will continue to invest in every opportunity to maximize the development and performance of every player. His record as an innovator and winner, coupled with his values, philosophy and vision, are wholly aligned with what we are building here in Toronto.”

For Leafs fans, however, the new head of performance may be most recognizable because of his longtime relationship with Sidney Crosby.

O’Brien has worked with Crosby since the superstar was just 13 years old, helping the future Hall of Famer develop and maintain an incredible NHL career that has now reached its 22nd season. He has also worked closely with Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon, as well.

Both players are prime examples of elite talent sustaining an extremely high level of performance deep into their careers. While injuries are part of the game for every NHLer, their longevity and consistency at the top of the league stand out.

O’Brien has also worked closely with former Maple Leafs assistant general manager Hayley Wickenheiser as her personal trainer during her playing career. Now, as Wickenheiser prepares to leave the organization, he arrives in Toronto to take over one of the most important roles within the franchise.

As the founder of O’Brien Sport he brings more than 25 years of experience in athlete performance across multiple sports and industries.

His resume includes five years as the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Director of Sports Science and Performance, as well as a stint as a High Performance Consultant with the Florida Panthers from 2021 to 2025. During his time in Florida, he helped oversee the rebuilding of the Panthers’ performance and sport science program while also assisting with the design and completion of the team’s new practice facility.

Perhaps most notably, he has been part of four Stanley Cup-winning organizations, winning twice with both Pittsburgh and Florida.

That championship pedigree is something Toronto is clearly hoping will carry over.

A major addition for a team dealing with injuries

It is difficult to look at this hiring without considering the Maple Leafs’ recent struggles with injuries.

Auston Matthews is coming off a significant knee injury and has dealt with a number of physical issues in recent seasons at a point in his career when he should be firmly in his prime. Toronto obviously cannot prevent every injury, and this move will not suddenly make the Leafs immune to them. But having one of the most accomplished performance specialists in hockey overseeing the organization gives the club another valuable voice when it comes to preparing players, managing workloads and maximizing performance over an 84-game season and into the playoffs.

The hiring could also address one of the biggest frustrations among Maple Leafs fans in recent years: the organization’s handling of injuries.

Toronto has frequently faced criticism for its lack of clarity surrounding player injuries, with vague recovery timelines and occasional setbacks during rehabilitation.

That may not change overnight, but adding an entire team dedicated to performance optimization, rehabilitation and health integration suggests a more comprehensive approach is being taken, rather than simply focusing on getting players back on the ice.

A major investment in performance

There is also a larger message behind this hiring.

The Maple Leafs have faced plenty of criticism following recent layoffs within the organization, with some fans questioning whether they were cost-cutting measures or performance-related decisions.

Bringing in one of the most respected names in the field certainly doesn’t suggest the club is cutting corners in key areas. He is widely regarded as one of the best in the business, and building an entire performance department around him is unlikely to come cheaply.

For a fan base understandably concerned about whether ownership is prioritizing the bottom line over winning, this move at least signals a willingness to invest in areas believed to provide a competitive edge.

After years of playoff disappointment and growing concern about player health, Toronto is betting that a new approach to performance can help unlock more from its roster.

And if that approach delivers even a fraction of the success seen in Pittsburgh and Florida, the Maple Leafs may have just made one of their most important additions of the offseason.