Maple Leafs have pieces to build new core without rebuilding

An inevitable reality of the NHL is roster turnover. Even the most durable teams eventually succumb to age and attrition. A club like the New York Islanders of the early 80s, a team that made it to five straight Stanley Cup Finals, could not endure forever.

Of course, the Toronto Maple Leafs are not a dynasty like the Islanders, at least not yet. But at some point, the current core will have to give way to a new crop of players that will usher in a new era in Toronto.

Regardless of whether the Maple Leafs win a Stanley Cup or not, the current core will someday ride off into the sunset. When such situations occur, the talk of a rebuild becomes the topic du jour.

A good example of that is the Pittsburgh Penguins. Even with Sidney Crosby still at an elite level and Evgeni Malkin taking a sip from the fountain a Shangri-La, a rebuild was inescapable.

So, assuming such a fate will befall the Maple Leafs at some point, there might be a silver lining. Despite years of gutting their system, the Leafs, incredibly, have enough pieces to build a new core without heading into a full-blown rebuild.

The most notable piece has to be Matthew Knies. Knies is just 23 and has already established himself as a legit top-line power forward. He could be on track to terrorize the league for years to come.

Then, there’s Easton Cowan. The 20-year-old has asserted himself as a full-time NHLer this season. He’s left little doubt he belongs in the NHL. Even though he got off to a slow start, he’s gained increasing confidence in his role.

Another key piece, as implausible as it may seem, is Nick Robertson. Robertson has been a much-maligned player. But his emergence this season has earned him a key role on the team.

Perhaps the most intriguing young player in Toronto has to be Dennis Hildeby. Hildeby has been pressed into service and has not looked out of place. His poise and composure in tough games this season signal he’s ready to take over a full-time NHL role.

Yes, the Maple Leafs have pieces to build a new core, but lack a couple more to truly turn over a new era.

Maple Leafs need more youth on the blue line

The Maple Leafs have a promising forward group. Knies, Cowan, and Robertson could all take up key roles with the team. A top-line center would certainly come in handy. However, the biggest area for improvement would be on the blue line.

The Maple Leafs have a veteran blue line core at the moment. The current crop does not feature a standout prospect-type player who could step in for the long term.

Except for Ben Danford, the Maple Leafs don’t have a high-end defensive prospect. So, that’s an area Brad Treliving would have to target at some point. The Leafs need to get younger on the blue line, whether they like it or not.

Addressing youth on the blue line could become a focus of future draft picks. Also, creative scouting could lead to plucking undrafted free agents from the NCAA or Europe. Plenty of clubs have also found serviceable players in the KHL.

If the Leafs seriously want to rebuild a new core without tearing down the entire team, the initial pieces are there. It might be a matter of getting creative and finding ways to bolster the club on the fly.

It’s not easy, but it’s doable.