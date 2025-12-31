The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially entered survival mode. Tuesday night marked the first time since February of 2017 that the Leafs played a game without both Auston Matthews and William Nylander in the lineup. Ironically, it also turned into one of the most complete and impressive performances the team has delivered in years. While that win proved Toronto can play high-level hockey without its stars, it also highlighted an uncomfortable truth: this is not a sustainable way to win. You still need elite players to win consistently in the NHL. Until Matthews and Nylander return, the Leafs are simply trying to stay afloat.

Injuries at the worst possible time

Toronto currently sits at 18-15-6, three points back of the Florida Panthers for the final wild-card spot. With just over half the season remaining, this stretch is critical, and it’s arriving at the worst possible time. Just when it felt like the Leafs were finally getting healthy, they were hit with their most damaging wave of injuries yet.

William Nylander remains listed as day-to-day with no clear timetable for his return. Auston Matthews could be back sooner rather than later after being a game-time decision against New Jersey, but there is still uncertainty. The most concerning situation belongs to Chris Tanev. After returning from a lengthy absence and playing just three games, it now appears the veteran defenceman could be headed for another extended stint on the sidelines. Dakota Joshua’s situation remains unclear as well, as he continues to recover from a kidney injury suffered after an awkward fall into the boards.

Winning the hard way

For now, the Leafs simply need to survive. That means grinding out results through structure, discipline, and full-team efforts. Tuesday’s win over the Devils was a blueprint every player bought in, nobody tried to do too much, and Joseph Woll was excellent when called upon.

Depth will be the difference. Toronto needs continued production from players like Nick Robertson, a red-hot Bobby McMann, Matthew Knies, and John Tavares. Defensively, the Leafs must remain committed in front of their goaltenders, limiting breakdowns and second chances. Special teams will also play a major role. Since the departure of Marc Savard, there has been noticeable progress on the power play, and that improvement must continue to swing tight games in Toronto’s favour.

Surviving now to stay alive later

The Maple Leafs are undeniably in survival mode. If they can string together performances like Tuesday night, they can tread water and even climb back into a playoff spot. But a bad stumble without their stars could quickly derail their season.