Maple Leafs have a difficult decision to make on this pending free agent

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to deal with a situation regarding one of their forwards, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season concludes. While the new campaign has just begun, they still have time to put the pieces together. However, it might not seem as easy as it looks.

According to PuckPedia, Bo Groulx will be a UFA in the summer. This certainly is not the main story in Toronto right now, but it can get us thinking about the many scenarios which could take place throughout the season.

Groulx signed a two-year, $1.63 million contract in the summer of 2025, which gave him yet another opportunity to prove himself on the big stage. Now, the 26-year-old could very well be on the short end of the stick when it comes to a roster spot next season, in his final year of the deal.

The Leafs loaded up on depth forwards this past summer, which, at that point, had already raised questions and concerns about where Groulx sits in the lineup. Fortunately, he has been able to play in five of the first six games for Toronto this year.

The team is also lacking in the forward position, as both Max Domi and Dakota Joshua are out of service for now. This still gives Groulx some wiggle room to work with for this season, at least.

Another problem is the contract. As mentioned before, the Rouen native will be a UFA in the summer, but fellow depth pieces such as Domi, Joshua and some new guys in Teddy Blueger, Brandon Duhaime, Zack MacEwen, Miles Wood and Nick Paul all have at least another year on their respective terms.

Players on expiring contracts would typically be traded by the deadline to not let anyone walk for free in the summer, as well as to clear off some cap space in the process. This could be the case, should John Chayka feel the need to keep shaking things up on the roster. There is only one way Groulx can avoid this option.

Groulx needs a good season to ensure his spot is secured

The 2018 second round pick is not expected to put up 100 points and 40 goals. While it would be a dream, the chances are slim. Anywhere from a 40 to 50 point season would exceed expectations set out for Groulx.

He was one of the key pieces for the Toronto Marlies in their Calder Cup championship, which had fans excited and proved he could contribute on the ice. Groulx put up 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 23 playoff games last year, following a 52-point (28 goals, 24 assists) regular season.

If he puts up those numbers, Groulx could easily be inked to a deal that secures his spot both in the lineup for a while. For now, he will have to get rolling as Groulx has yet to record a point this season. It is only the third week of the season, so he still has a lot of time to make up some ground.