Maple Leafs goaltender was the surprise no one planned to have

The Maple Leafs have had one of the most disappointing seasons so far in the NHL, just one season removed from winning a divisional title, to being on the outside looking in on the playoffs with half of the season remaining. The Maple Leafs have gotten a few surprises this season that will leave the Leafs feeling optimistic for the remainder of the season.

The Maple Leafs goaltender troubles

At the start of the season, the Maple Leafs were dealing with goaltending issues. Joseph Woll took a leave of absence due to personal issues before the season began, and Stolarz couldn't handle being a full-time starting goalie. This ultimately led to Stolarz getting injured.

When Joseph Woll returned to the Leafs' lineup, he had played exceptionally well. Woll later dealt with another injury. The Maple Leafs were in a pickle, but to everyone's surprise, Denis Hildeby has become a very good NHL netminder for the Maple Leafs, and the biggest surprise of the season.

The surprise of Hildeby

Since the beginning of the season, Hildeby has had to step up numerous times, whether that was Stolarz's injury or rough play, Woll's personal leave and injuries, Hildeby has always answered the call. Hildeby has been with the Maple Leafs organization since the 2022-23 season. He has been a mainstay and the Toronto Marlies' starting goalie for many years.

He never got his shot to play with the NHL club due to tandems and the amount of depth the Leafs would have within goaltending. Since 2022-23, Hildeby has had to surpass Matt Murray, Illya Samsanov, Joseph Woll, Martin Jones, and Anthony Stolarz.

With three of those goalies no longer in the picture, Hildeby has become the next man up. In the years pass Hildeby has not done well with the Leafs; last season, he had a save percentage of .878, with a goals against average of 3.33. When Hildeby was given another chance this season, many fans were skeptical.

However, this year he has run with that opportunity.

In 15 games played, Hildeby has rocked a .914 save percentage and a goals against of 2.90, including one shutout. While his record shows he is 3-5-4, that couldn't be farther from the truth. Hildeby has been exactly what the Leafs have needed and more.

He has come up huge for them time and time again, coming in relief for Woll or Stolarz, or giving the Maple Leafs a chance to win every time he is in the net. It would be tough to imagine where the Maple Leafs would be sitting in the standings without their new netminder, Dennis Hildeby.