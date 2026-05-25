Maple Leafs’ goalie logjam could create problems for Anthony Stolarz

There is still quite a lot of uncertainty regarding the roster the Toronto Maple Leafs will put out on the ice next season, as they have yet to make any moves regarding the players.

Amid the speculation, goaltender Anthony Stolarz, as of now, is still on the Leafs. While he has been solid in the past for the club, he was injured for a chunk of the season. But does that change anything or question his future with the Leafs?

Stolarz's next contract is signed, as his extension is worth $3.75 million AAV for four years (ending in 2030) before this past season started. Given how the netminder performed in 2024-25 for the Leafs, that doesn't seem like a bad signing in regard to what he can provide.

Stolarz had a solid first year in Toronto which gives him the upper hand

In 33 games started during the 2024-25 regular season, Stolarz was able to get the win 21 times, while only losing eight games with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Not to mention, he started all seven games for the Leafs during the 2024-25 playoffs and provided a 2.19 GAA with a .901 save percentage.

His playoffs were derailed when he left mid-game one of the second round against the Florida Panthers last year after taking a puck to the mask and, not too long after, contact to the head from forward Sam Bennett. The Leafs would then go on to lose the series in seven games.

Despite the sudden shift the Stolarz injury caused, he was excellent during his first year in Toronto, which can now very well put the Leafs' goalie choice for this year point in his favour, seeing as he is more than capable of owning the net when healthy.

Should the Leafs really keep Stolarz despite the extension and logjam?

Stolarz is the veteran goalie in the Leafs' system, the oldest goalie to be exact. He has the experience, especially in the playoffs with a Stanley Cup ring during his time with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24, to prove it. However, there will be a major battle regarding who will earn goalie spots on the roster next year.

As of now, Stolarz and Joseph Woll would be the realistic prediction as they have previously proved to be a solid tandem. Could John Chayka think otherwise? Sure, he's the GM after all. Although now the Leafs have Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov, who are both dominating with the Marlies and turning heads, they could persuade management to give them a fair shot in the NHL.

Both Hildeby and Akhtyamov are only 24-years-old, with clear high ceilings for goalies. Woll is 27-years-old and could be considered the 'young vet', so to speak. He has seen three playoff runs with the Leafs, all in consecutive years, which has further helped him develop his game more and learn what it takes to play in the NHL's big stage. This means that age-wise, Stolarz would be the odd man out if Chayka decides to break down the goalies and go with a younger core in net.

Stolarz will be 36-years-old when his extension is up. By then, Woll will be around his age right now, Hildeby and Akhtyamov will surely be entering their prime. It's hard to find good, young goalies like Hildeby and Akhtyamov. Especially having the privilege to draft such promising talent.

Should Chayka and the Leafs decide they want to revamp the highly clustered goalie situation, Stolarz might get the short end of the stick given the injuries sustained while in Toronto and a down year this season.