Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll gets major opportunity with team USA

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will join Team USA for the 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championships. The USA announced their preliminary roster on Thursday, Woll will be alongside Devin Cooley and Drew Commesso to round out the netminders.

Joseph Woll had a shaky season with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26, posting a .899 for a 15-6-7 record, appearing in 39 games. Woll also posted a career worst 3.34 goals against, but much of that can be accounted for by the Maple Leafs defensive struggles throughout the entirety of the regular season.

Joeph Woll reflecting on a tough season in Toronto

When Woll was asked about joining the USA at the World Championships, he was noncommittal as he wanted to focus on the Maple Leafs and reflect on what is seen as a down year for the 27-year-old. Woll can use the IIHF World Hockey Championships to help regain his top form, which the Maple Leafs are going to need if they want a chance of qualifying for the postseason in 2026-27. The Missouri native was undoubtedly the Maple Leafs' number one goalie, and he will look to continue that way as he has proven to be successful at the highest level.

“I think it was a bit of up and down. I felt like I had some stretches where I was feeling good about my game, and some stretches where things weren’t necessarily going my way. At the end of the day, I felt, if I look at the season as a whole, I feel like maybe I’ve had some stuff left on the table." Woll said at the Maple Leafs ' end-of-season media availability.

"I know what I’m capable of, what I’ve shown here before, and I don’t think I properly lived up to what I’m capable of." Woll later added.

Joseph Woll joining other Maple Leafs at the World Championships

Woll is set to join Maple Leafs teammates Morgan Rielly, John Tavares, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the tournament. Notable names that Team USA announced today include Matthew Tkachuk, Ryan Leonard, and Justin Faulk. Matthew Knies will not be joining the team, which will come as a shock to some.

Woll does have some prior experience representing the USA, as he was part of the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal roster. The championships are set to begin on May 15th in Switzerland, where the USA will look to defend its title.