Maple Leafs goalie gets chance to redeem himself

Joseph Woll did not have a good time Monday night as the Minnesota Wild strolled into the Toronto Maple Leafs' building and earned a decisive 6-3 win. The Leafs netminder experienced a thrashing right in front of him and had to eventually be pulled from the crease. But, he's being given another chance.

Ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, it was confirmed that Woll will once again get the start against a very good team.

Joseph Woll gets start against the Detroit Red Wings

Joseph Woll is not on the ice at Leafs optional skate



Suggests he will start tonight against Red Wings @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 21, 2026

While it isn't surprising that Berube would go with the more experienced option, since Anthony Stolarz still remains out and while Dennis Hildeby is performing well it's a different thing to trust him in this scenario, it is at least interesting.

Woll was pulled after the Wild managed to make the score 5-1 with their third goal of the second period. But, it wasn't all his fault as the Leafs allowed 29 shots against in just 40 minutes, forcing Woll to attempt to stand on his head and eventually fail. Hildeby came in and made all nine saves he needed to, so the juxtaposition between the two netminders and their most recent performances caused some to at least think that the younger goalie could get this start. But, it's a return to trust and it's an opportunity for Woll to be that big security blanket for Toronto he was all last season.

It's not like Woll will lose his position at all. Out of all the Toronto goalies, he certainly has the most secure spot in the tandem, but it is an opportunity for him to gain back some reputation as a goalie that won't just succumb to another team's offense like he did on Monday and be able to push through some of that adversity.

Detroit is no pushover and as the Atlantic Division leaders, obviously have the record to prove that they are a real team. On the other hand, the Leafs need every point they can muster for the rest of the season to think about the playoffs -- so here we are.