Maple Leafs goalie could suddenly become hot trade target

The Toronto Maple Leafs have three NHL-calibre goalies, which includes Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz, and Dennis Hildeby. The Maple Leafs should be looking to gain assets and move towards the future as they have fallen to the bottom of the Atlantic Division. At this point in the season, with Stolarz's injury troubles and recent play, it will be difficult to trade him. This leaves the floor with Dennis Hildeby, who is currently on the Marlies as an asset that could be worth moving.

Dennis Hildeby has been a surprise for many this season. He has kept the Maple Leafs in games and has played like a number-one goalie at times this season.

In 19 games played this season, Hildeby has rocked a .912 with a goals against average of 2.90. Hildeby could be a serviceable depth piece to any Stanley Cup contender or could be the answer in the crease to teams struggling to find consistent goaltending. The Flyers are a team that emerges above the rest as a team looking to find some goaltending help.

Could the Flyers be a fit for Dennis Hildeby?

The Flyers have dealt with several goaltending troubles this season, highlighted when starting netminder Dan Vladar was injured. Vladar's injury left Samuel Ersson as the number one goalie. Ersson has struggled this season, to say the least, which has contributed to the Flyers' struggles as of late. In 24 contests this season, he has a goals against average north of three with a save percentage of .856.

This is nowhere near good enough, especially for a team contending to qualify for the postseason. Hildeby could provide stable goaltending behind Vladar and help the Flyers win games that they should not be competing in. We saw this many times with the Maple Leafs, where Hildeby was able to put on a solid performance just to give the Leafs a chance to win. Oftentimes, the Leafs have gotten dominated, but Hildeby came in and saved the day. The Flyers stand above the rest of the teams in dire need of goaltending. Hildeby will also be a cheap option for the Flyers, and the price to get him could be reasonable on both ends.

It would be tough to see the Leafs moving on from Hildeby, but rather one of either Stolarz or Woll, but as the Maple Leafs begin to become sellers ahead of the trade deadline, we could see teams, especially the Flyers, calling the Maple Leafs regarding their goaltender.