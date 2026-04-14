Maple Leafs' GM search is more about Auston Matthews than the team

There is no question that this offseason will be crucial for the Toronto Maple Leafs. There is the matter of turning the roster over from the disappointing group that failed miserably.

But an even more pressing matter is the GM/POHO search going on at the moment. It’s not just about senior executives stewarding the club’s future moving forward. It’s about the matter of keeping Auston Matthews in Toronto.

That situation opens up an existential question: Do the Maple Leafs see Matthews in the organization’s future?

If they do, the GM, POHO, and even searching for a new coach will depend on Matthews. It’s not that Matthews will decide who gets hired. But he will have plenty of input. If the organization hires people Matthews is not comfortable with, the narrative could quickly shift towards trading Matthews.

If that’s the case, well, the Maple Leafs will have to face an inevitable full-on rebuild. But if the organization hires executives more amenable to Matthews’ long-term vision, the former Hart Trophy winner would stay. At the very least, he’ll run out the remaining two years on his contract.

That situation means the Maple Leafs would have two years to turn the ship around. If the organization can’t build a contending team by the 2027-28 season, it could be curtains for Matthews.

It’s understandable that Matthews is fueled by the desire to win a Stanley Cup. That desire is not so much to win A Cup. It’s the desire to win a Cup IN TORONTO. If the organization can’t make that happen, Matthews may have no choice but to go elsewhere.

Matthews trusted Maple Leafs once and got burned

Matthews has already trusted the Maple Leafs to surround him with the right people. When Kyle Dubas got the heave-ho, Matthews trusted that Brad Treliving would be the right choice.

Then, when Sheldon Keefe got the hook, Matthews trusted that Craig Berube would be the guy.

Both of those decisions have backfired spectacularly. Matthews has been a marine, sacrificing his personal accolades for the sake of making Berube’s system work. He didn’t complain when his role went from a top scorer to a two-way forward.

And Matthews certainly didn’t complain when the organization did little to keep Mitch Marner, and even less to replace him.

All of that means that the Maple Leafs must decide between keeping Matthews or charting a new course.

Sure, there’s always the possibility that Matthews could agree to leading a full-on rebuild on the ice. But let’s be realistic, not many of us would be willing to work for a rebuilding company that doesn’t offer much in the way of benefits, compensation, or career advancement.

While the paycheck will be forthcoming every month, forget about a raise or a promotion. Just be happy you’ve got a job.

That’s the sort of situation Matthews would face if he stuck around for a rebuild. The next few weeks could determine the Maple Leafs’ future for the next decade or so.