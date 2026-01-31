Maple Leafs get massive boost as superstar returns from injury

The Maple Leafs have seemed to get some good news on the injury front, as it seems William Nylander will return to the Maple Leafs lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. Nylander missed seven games due to a groin injury. The Swedish forward skated during practice in Seattle on Thursday; however is set to return against the Canucks following a recent interview with Ryan Leslie.

In a recent chat with Ryan Leslie, Nylander expressed his excitement about getting back into the lineup and making an impact. Nylander also speaks about his frustration and about the season, mentioning "It's been a tough go for me." The Maple Leafs are going to need Nylander to be a dominant force and the driver of the offence if they want any chance of finding themselves back in a playoff spot.

The right mindset @ryanlesliemedia chats with William Nylander pic.twitter.com/FQ6hYYssBf — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 31, 2026

Maple Leafs failures since Nylander's injury

During William Nylander's seven-game absence, the Maple Leafs went 1-5-1, falling back to 10 points out of the final wild-card spot. This recent stretch has confirmed that the Maple Leafs are not good enough, and their depth is not able to hold its own. The Maple Leafs offence has taken a dip in production since Nylander's injury and has not been able to control the play at a high rate.

The Maple Leafs struggles are not solely on Nylander's absence; they have played terribly defensively, and their goalies can't seem to make a save. William Nylander's return could do wonders for the Maple Leafs offence and just provide the energy needed around this group. The Leafs are not in a good spot heading towards the Olympic break, however, and all they may need is a spark and a great game to catch fire.

Crucial road trip ahead of the Olympic break

Toronto is playing its second game of a five-game road trip, which will need to go well for the Maple Leafs, or else their season will come to an end. Following their contest against the Canucks, they head to Calgary on Monday, Edmonton on Tuesday, and Tampa Bay following the Olympic Break. Nylander's return gives the Maple Leafs many reasons to be excited.