Maple Leafs get good news about key defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are just days away from the start of the preseason schedule and have been gifted a huge sigh of relief regarding one, if not their best, blueliners in Chris Tanev.

It is obvious that the Maple Leafs, as a team, endured tough times last season, as they were short of some of their top players throughout what ended up being a horrid campaign, and Tanev was one in the bunch who went through it. Now, Tanev has been cleared to play hockey again.

John Chayka says Chris Tanev is cleared to play. Says he's as healthy as anybody.@Ozoon_CA — David Alter (@davidalter) September 16, 2026

This news is quite literally music to the ears of everyone on the Leafs, from management to fans. Tanev, unfortunately, only suited up for 11 games last year. In that short span, he was only able to record two assists. But now, his return gives everyone a huge weight off their chests and yet another aspect to look forward to this season from the team that has undergone a complete overhaul.

It was tough for Tanev especially, as he dealt with concussions and the major groin injury that ultimately ended his 2025-26 season. Not to mention his injury issues prior to last season. Could it be age catching up on him? Maybe. After all, he is 36-years-old. Nonetheless, the Maple Leafs' defence had a major gap that was nearly impossible to fill when he was absent from the lineup.

Since Tanev joined the Leafs a couple of seasons ago, he has been regarded as a top blueliner and the type of player they have been desperate to add to the lineup for a while. He just does everything he could possibly do, both on and off the puck.

Tanev's return makes the Maple Leafs even stronger

With the green light ensuring that Tanev is now healthy and cleared to play, the defence corps of the Leafs looks much stronger now, especially with the additions that John Chayka and staff made this summer. Jim Hiller and crew can now give opposing teams a nightmare with two defensive pairings at the top that include Tanev, Darren Raddysh, Morgan Rielly, as well as either Jake McCabe or Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

That's quite a scary bunch of names to face, which Hiller can now fully get to experiment with both in the preseason and the regular season thanks to the return of a healthy Tanev. While it will obviously be up to management regarding where he would slot in, the Maple Leafs now get a top blueliner back into the equation in hopes of having a successful run this season. While we do hope Tanev succeeds this season, there is also hope that his injuries will be down a lot less.