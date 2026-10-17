Maple Leafs get even more concerning John Tavares injury news

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that John Tavares is out "week-to-week" with a lower-body injury after a collision with Josh Norris on Thursday night. According to the team, the "week-to-week" designation means an absence of up to six weeks.

Tavares has two goals and seven points in seven games to start the season.

Scary scene on Thursday night for Tavares

Tavares, Nick Paul, and Kirill Marchenko were having a fantastic night on their new-look second line before Tavares' injury in the third period. The 36-year-old had two assists and was 9-for-11 in the faceoff circle, while Marchenko had three goals on three shots.

Leafs announce that John Tavares is week to week with a lower body injury @sdpnsports https://t.co/fwZXHFiEMM — Jesse Blake (@JesseBlake) October 17, 2026

Two minutes into the final frame, Paul was trying to run what looked like a pick-play on Norris, who was skating through the middle of the Maple Leafs' zone. Norris lost his footing and slid right into the feet of Tavares.

Tavares left the game and did not return.

Maple Leafs depth will be tested early in the season

Paul was centering the second unit on Thursday, so it makes sense that he will remain in that spot, at least in the interim. The Leafs could move Easton Cowan or Gavin McKenna to replace Tavares on the wing, and Cowan or Colton Sissons would most likely slide into the middle of the third line, while Teddy Blueger would stay on the fourth line.

As for reinforcements, the cupboard is pretty bare. The Maple Leafs traded for 23-year-old Aatu Raty this week, who is currently on the NHL roster. Michael Pezzetta could play on the wing or down the middle if they choose to call him up from the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

Tavares will have shortest season of his career

A calling card of Tavares has been his ability to stay durable and healthy. He has not missed more than five games due to injury since 2013-14, when he played just 59 games.

If Tavares is out for the full six weeks, it will result in him missing 20 games, which is almost the entire month of November. This will be the shortest season of his career, other than the two COVID-shortened seasons.