Maple Leafs forward scratched ahead of Predators matchup

The Toronto Maple Leafs return to action Saturday night against the Nashville Predators, searching for answers after another discouraging loss. Thursday’s 4–0 defeat to the Washington Capitals was a breaking point. The effort wasn’t there, the execution wasn’t there, and neither the players nor head coach Craig Berube had answers when the tough questions came. For a team already sitting outside the playoff picture, that performance only added to the growing concern around the organization.

Lineup changes incoming

With the season slipping away, changes are coming. Max Domi looks like the odd man out, with Matias Maccelli expected to re-enter the lineup. Domi has had a brutal season in Toronto. He’s been largely invisible and has failed to provide the offence the Leafs expected. In 32 games, Domi has just three goals and nine assists for 12 points. He was scratched against Washington, marking the first time in his Maple Leafs career he was taken out of the lineup.

Maccelli hasn’t exactly earned his way back either, but the Leafs are hoping he can provide a spark. The Finnish forward has been scratched for nine straight games and hasn’t had much opportunity to redeem himself. In 22 games this season, Maccelli has four goals and five assists while sitting at plus-two. Depending on where he slots in, he could bring some much-needed creativity and offence to a lineup that desperately needs it.

Fixing a broken power play

The Leafs’ power play has been a disaster all season. It’s been one of the worst units in the NHL and often feels like a wasted two minutes. At times, it’s looked more dangerous for the opposition than for Toronto.

Auston Matthews has just three power-play goals this season, which is unacceptable for a player making over $13 million per year. William Nylander hasn’t done much better, with two goals and five assists. John Tavares and Matthew Knies have been nearly invisible with the man advantage. Changes were long overdue, and now the Leafs are hoping new looks and new personnel can finally generate some life.

A chance to build momentum

Saturday’s game against Nashville is another must-win. The Leafs need a response, not just on the scoreboard but in how they play. With a matchup against the Dallas Stars looming Sunday night, this weekend could go a long way in defining where Toronto’s season is headed. If the Leafs want to stay in the playoff race, the turnaround has to start now.