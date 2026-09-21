Maple Leafs forward is dealing with a mysterious new injury

There is a new mystery injury at Toronto Maple Leafs camp and it could affect some future plans to start the season.

During Monday practice ahead of this week's final batch of preseason games, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller was going through some of the current players who are out dealing with injuries and Dakota Joshua's name was brought up. The bench boss disclosed that the 30-year-old winger is dealing with something but did not specify what his injury exactly is, or when he is expected to return.

Dakota Joshua is dealing with an unspecified injury. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller did not specify whether Joshua will be ready for opening night against Montreal on September 29. — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) September 21, 2026

Joshua played in 55 games for the Leafs last season, scoring 10 goals and 18 points while averaging 12:15 time-on-ice. He provided a big-time gritty and physical game to the team's bottom six after signing a three-year deal as an unrestricted free agent last summer. And now, he's not accounted for during Leafs training camp.

No timeline on return for Dakota Joshua

Things were starting to get a little dicey when Joshua was not included in either roster for Saturday's pair of split-squad games against the Montreal Canadiens. With the team needing to literally ice 40 total skaters, and for one to not be there, it's clear he was dealing with something.

After the game, Hiller revealed that Joshua was "dealing with something" and that is why he did not play in either game. Again, nothing specific or even whether it is an upper-body injury or a lower-body injury -- just that Joshua was out of the lineup due to an existing injury that needs to get sorted.

A couple days later, and now the only more information we have regarding someone who was a pretty sizeable part of the Leafs' depth forward group last season, is that it is possible that he is out to start the season.

This only adds to the Leafs' current minor injury troubles. Max Domi is out for what seems like will be a very long time, so that means two regular Leafs from last season are now just gone from the lineup.

At least general manager John Chayka added a whole lot of forward depth this offseason so the Leafs should be able to handle Joshua's absence in every single way from the double-digit goals he provides and a whole lot of physicality.